Nigeria: Why We Suspended Strike - Resident Doctors

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its warning strike, which commenced on September 12, 2025, following commitments from the federal government to address its demands.

In a statement signed by NARD president, Dr. Osundara Tope; secretary-general, Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola; and publicity and social secretary, Dr. Amobi Omoha, the association said the decision was reached at a virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held on September 13.

The doctors said the suspension takes effect from 8:00 a.m on Sunday, September 14, 2025, to allow government a two-week window to fully implement the demands earlier outlined.

NARD explained that the move was motivated by the plight of Nigerians struggling with health challenges amid the current harsh economy. It noted that the commencement of payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to previously owed members signaled goodwill from the government.

The association, however, warned that it would not hesitate to resume industrial action if the government fails to deliver within the agreed timeframe.

NARD also called on the Oyo State government to urgently address the issues affecting doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, within the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state. It threatened that failure to comply would compel it to direct members in Oyo State to embark on an indefinite solidarity strike.

The doctors further urged other state governments to swiftly resolve welfare concerns affecting resident doctors in their respective tertiary health institutions. It said members in state-owned hospitals are empowered to continue their industrial action until their governments show genuine commitment to their demands.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the country s health sector, NARD pledged to continue working with all levels of government to ensure quality healthcare delivery for Nigerians.