Africa: Liberia Among Closest Allies of Israel in Africa

Liberia continues to strengthen its historic and strategic ties with Israel, according to H.E. Roey Gilad, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, during his first working visit to Monrovia since presenting his credentials nearly a year ago.

"And among the 54 African states, I think Liberia is definitely in the top of the list, maybe not the top, but definitely is part of the small group of states which are really very open and enjoy a very good dialogue with Israel. Liberia was always there and Liberia will stay there," he added.

Speaking at a media briefing following his visit, Ambassador Gilad described Liberia as being "certainly on the upper echelon of the level, depth, and quality of relations with Israel" among the 54 African states.

The Ambassador, who met with key Cabinet ministers including those of Foreign Affairs, Education, Defense, and Agriculture, emphasized that Liberia's longstanding friendship with Israel dates back to its crucial vote on November 29, 1947, which contributed to the establishment of the State of Israel. "Every time I come over, I'm taken aback by the strong support for Israel here, which leans on deep and enduring religious and historical ties," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Although he missed meeting President Joseph Boakai, Ambassador Gilad expressed satisfaction with the engagement he had with other ministers. "It was a very good visit. I met the Lady Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Lady Minister of Education, and the Lady Minister of Defense. It's really something we can learn from you, having so many women in the Cabinet," he noted.

Ambassador Gilad highlighted agriculture as the cornerstone of Israel-Liberia cooperation. "With the Minister of Agriculture, we discussed the growing partnership in agriculture, which we consider to be the pillar of our bilateral relationship. Agriculture was, is, and will continue to be the main anchor of cooperation between our countries," he said.

As part of the ongoing program, Israel annually hosts 50 to 60 Liberian students for 11 months of practical agricultural training, providing them with valuable skills and a salary. "This year, we hope to expand the program to 100 students. Over the years, the program has been very successful and continues to strengthen Liberia's agricultural sector," Ambassador Gilad added.

In addition to agriculture, Ambassador Gilad expressed interest in supporting Liberia's education sector, emphasizing that education is crucial to shaping the future of the nation. "I believe that education is one of the most important portfolios in the Cabinet. This is how you create the face of Liberia in the future," he said.

Ambassador Gilad also discussed defense collaboration and Israel's broader security concerns, particularly amid ongoing regional conflicts. He provided detailed insights into the challenges posed by Hamas and other regional actors, emphasizing Israel's careful approach to protecting human lives.

"We are ten times stronger than Hamas. The reason the campaign has lasted two years is because we prioritize the safety of our hostages and the nearly two million Palestinian civilians in Gaza. If we did not care for human life, the campaign could have ended in one month," he said.

Ambassador Gilad confirmed plans for a Presidential visit to Israel in early 2026, describing it as a landmark step in further deepening bilateral ties. "There is nothing more significant than a Presidential visit. It will strengthen our cooperation in agriculture, education, and defense," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa External Relations Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also encouraged Liberia to consider establishing an embassy in Israel, calling it "a smart investment that will pay off big time, bringing more cooperation, investment, and opportunities in multiple sectors."

Summing up his visit, Ambassador Gilad said, "Liberia is certainly among the closest allies of Israel in Africa. We have a lot to learn from Liberia, and the sky is the limit in our cooperation. We are committed to supporting Liberia in agriculture, education, defense, and strategic engagement, and we intend to do even more in the coming years."

His visit, which included multiple high-level meetings over three days, underscores the strengthening partnership between Liberia and Israel and lays the foundation for expanded cooperation in development, education, agriculture, and security initiatives.