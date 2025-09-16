Liberia: LRA Cleans House While Recording Strong Revenue Growth

In a decisive move to safeguard national revenue and reinforce institutional integrity, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has terminated 46 employees involved in fraudulent activities, even as the Authority reports robust growth in domestic revenue for 2025. Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah made the announcement during a regular press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

"After several months of investigation and the exhaustion of all administrative processes, Management will be terminating the employment of 46 staff of the LRA. This is by no means an easy step, but it is unavoidable in protecting the Authority and safeguarding the national revenue. These employees were found to have engaged in unwholesome practices amounting to grave misconduct, leaving us with no alternative but to part ways with them," Commissioner General Jallah said.

The dismissed employees were implicated in abusing a temporary medical reimbursement system that had been introduced in 2024 during a government transition period. While intended to assist staff with genuine medical needs, some employees colluded with outside individuals to submit fake receipts for reimbursement. These actions violated the LRA's Professional Code of Ethics, Disciplinary Guide, and Human Resource Management Policy, which strictly prohibit theft, fraud, embezzlement, or misappropriation of Authority funds and property.

"Fraudulent conduct has no place in this institution," Jallah emphasized, urging remaining staff to recommit to the LRA's core values of Service, Teamwork, Integrity, and Commitment.

The staff dismissals coincide with impressive revenue collection trends. Over the past eleven years, Liberia's domestic revenue increased from US$463.8 million in 2014 to US$699.7 million in 2024, reflecting steady improvement in fiscal management and compliance.

Looking ahead, the LRA has been tasked with a total revenue target of US$880.6 million for 2025, including US$804.6 million in domestic revenue, a 15% increase over the 2024 outturn. As of September 8, 2025, the Authority had already collected US$562.1 million, representing 70% of the domestic revenue target, indicating strong momentum toward meeting full-year objectives.

Performance across departments is varied but largely positive. The Domestic Tax Department has achieved 68% of its target, while the Customs Department has exceeded expectations at 76%. Income and profit taxes have contributed 75% toward their targets, though taxes on goods and services, property, and other non-tax revenue streams have recorded slightly lower compliance.

To strengthen revenue mobilization, the LRA has advanced multiple technological and digital initiatives. Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) were redeployed in the first phase to 98 previously onboarded businesses, and the second phase now includes 70 deployment officers targeting medium and large taxpayers.

The Authority has introduced excise stamps for alcohol and cigarettes to curb smuggling, protect consumers, and prevent internal fraud. In addition, N-Soft's Operator Revenue Auditing System (ORAS) monitors digital transactions across telecom, mobile money, and sports betting platforms, identifying significant revenue leakages.

Tax payments are being digitized through Orange Money and Mobile Money platforms, while ASYCUDA and LITAS systems have been upgraded with Starlink satellite terminals deployed at Trading and Customs Border Offices. Staff are being trained on these systems, and a live revenue reporting dashboard alongside an online whistleblower platform is being rolled out to enhance transparency and accountability.

The LRA is implementing the Customs Strategic Plan (CSP) and Domestic Revenue Mobilization (DRM) Strategy, with annual costs of US$39-40 million, aimed at surpassing US$1 billion in domestic revenue. These initiatives support the government's Agenda for Accelerated Infrastructure Development (AAID), which requires US$8.4 billion over its horizon for human capital, infrastructure, and economic transformation.

The Authority is also advancing infrastructure projects such as the Destination Inspection Facility, which can inspect 32 containers simultaneously and is expected to be operational by June 2026. Preparations for nationwide VAT implementation will begin with transitional registration in June 2026, with full rollout in 2027. The Customs Security Program continues to strengthen enforcement at ports and borders, including firearms certification and subscription to the Global Forum for Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI).

The dismissal of 46 staff reflects a broader commitment to revenue protection. All LRA officers, including drivers, have declared assets to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and internal disciplinary measures have been applied to officers involved in criminal activity.

Commissioner General Jallah concluded: "The LRA remains firmly committed to its mission of collecting revenue for national development. We call on all staff to recommit themselves to our core values as we strengthen the Authority and build a culture of accountability."