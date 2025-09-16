Liberia: First Lady of Liberia Highlights Maternal, Mental Health, and Autism Needs

Madam Kartumu Yarta Boakai, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, delivered a compelling address at the TUFH 2025 Global Health Cultural Dinner, drawing global attention to the urgent maternal health, mental wellness, and autism care challenges facing Liberia. She also called for international partnerships to support the country's healthcare initiatives and ensure equitable access for all Liberians.

Addressing global health leaders, executives, and changemakers, the First Lady said, "What unites us tonight goes beyond this banquet hall--it is a shared belief that health equity is not a benefit for the few, but a right for all." She emphasized that Liberia, the oldest republic in Africa, is recovering from the trauma of war and decades of neglected health systems.

Boakai praised Woods Services and the Woods System of Care for their longstanding commitment to Liberia, highlighting that these organizations employ over a thousand Liberians and have created a new EB-3 visa employment pipeline for Liberian families. She welcomed the vision of establishing a Global Health Center in Liberia, describing it as a transformative initiative that can help address systemic gaps in healthcare.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The First Lady spoke passionately about the challenges faced by women, children, and youth in Liberia. She recounted her visits to maternity wards, mental health facilities, and addiction recovery centers, stating, "Many of our health centers lack even the basics--electricity, water, and trained staff--yet our women go on giving birth with courage. I have comforted parents who lost children to preventable diseases, and held the hands of young men and women battling substance addiction with no access to mental health care."

To address these challenges, Boakai highlighted the work of her Kartumu Yarta Boakai Foundation (KYB), describing it as "a ministry of compassion, a bridge between the urgency of our people's cries and the generosity of hearts like yours." She detailed the recent launch of a $4 million Multi-Purpose Village, which will provide integrated services in maternal and child health, mental wellness, addiction recovery, vocational training, and housing for vulnerable women and youth, including those living with autism and special needs.

Boakai outlined the country's most pressing healthcare priorities:

Maternal and Neonatal Care - Liberia faces alarming maternal and neonatal mortality rates, with many women forced to give birth in unsafe conditions. "Every day in Liberia, women risk their lives to give life. Many give birth on hospital floors. Others never make it to a facility at all. But with your help, we are changing that," she said, urging global partners to support training programs and well-equipped maternity centers.

Mental Health - Mental health remains stigmatized and underserved. "Too often, mental health is whispered about, met with silence, stigma, or shame. But pain that is buried does not die--it only festers," Boakai said. She called for trained professionals, equipped facilities, and a national mental health plan. She praised the Mollie Woods Hare Global Center of Excellence for its work in training providers, conducting research, and supporting policy for neurodivergence.

Substance Addiction - Youth addiction to tramadol, kush, and heroin is rising sharply. Boakai explained, "It is not enough to mourn our lost boys and girls--we must recover them. That's why I initiated the National Substance Addiction Training Initiative, mobilizing communities, churches, and counselors to fight this epidemic with therapy, love, and empowerment."

Autism and Special Needs - Liberia has very limited facilities for individuals with autism, and misconceptions often hinder care. Boakai urged international support to train professionals, expand infrastructure, and create inclusive programs. "We must ensure that people living with autism and special needs are not left behind," she said.

Throughout her remarks, Boakai invited global health leaders and organizations to partner with Liberia by supporting mobile clinics, digital health infrastructure, and community-based centers. She extended a formal invitation to the CEOs of Woods Services, Woods System of Care, and TUFH to visit Liberia for an in-depth assessment of the healthcare sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concluding her address, the First Lady said: "When one nation rises, it lifts others with it. When Liberia wins, humanity wins. Let our shared humanity rise above borders--and let healing become the heartbeat of our global covenant."

The dinner featured senior executives of Woods System of Care and TUFH, including Tine Hansen-Turton, Dawn Diamond, Simon Kimmel, Nicholas Torres, Julia Pfister, and Erin Drummond, alongside key team members supporting the initiative. Boakai's speech underscored the theme of TUFH 2025, "Reframing Health Equity: Challenging Assumptions and Reimagining Solutions," emphasizing the need for collaborative, innovative, and compassionate action to transform healthcare in Liberia and beyond.