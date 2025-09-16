Liberia: Stevedores Win Landmark Wage Increase, Improved Working Conditions

After weeks of tense negotiations and years of disputes, Liberia's stevedores have achieved a major victory. On August 1, the Shipping and Stevedoring Association of Liberia (SSAL) and the United Seamen, Ports, and General Workers Union of Liberia (USGOGUL) signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU), paving the way for long-awaited wage increases, better working conditions, and stronger protections for port workers.

The agreement, formally approved by the Ministry of Labor, carries immediate benefits for stevedores working under APM Terminals Liberia. The MoU was signed in the presence of APM Terminals' management and National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Sekou M. Dukuly, who played a key role in brokering the breakthrough.

Under the MoU, APM Terminals will increase stevedores' wages by US$4 per head, per shift, and raise administrative fees by US$2 per head, per shift for contracted companies. Significantly, these wage increases are retroactive to January 1, 2025. Stevedores who lost income during the May 9-June 10 service disruptions will also receive full reimbursement.

"This agreement represents years of sacrifice and persistence," said USGOGUL President Adam Sayon Washington. "Our workers have stood together to demand fair treatment, and today we see the results of that unity."

The MoU also introduces new operational standards at APM Terminals. Stevedores will now work two 12-hour shifts daily, with each crane manned by two operators per shift. Additionally, two signalmen will be assigned to container and clinker vessels, enhancing both safety and efficiency. Food allowance rates from the 2021-2023 collective bargaining agreement remain unchanged, and the MoU specifies that no changes will be valid unless documented in writing and signed by all parties.

Rooted in Liberia's Decent Work Act of 2015, the MoU builds upon the March 25, 2025, Collective Bargaining Agreement that covers all ports in Liberia but applies exclusively to APM Terminals. SSAL President Daniel F. Tolbert described the deal as a "milestone" for industrial relations in Liberia's port sector, ensuring both worker satisfaction and cargo stability.

For years, stevedores have clashed with management over unpaid wages and poor conditions. The recent disruptions in May and June highlighted the urgency of reform, prompting intervention from the NPA and government officials.

"This is more than a labor deal; it's about protecting livelihoods and ensuring that the men and women who drive Liberia's shipping sector are treated with fairness and dignity," Dukuly emphasized.

The three-year MoU is binding on all parties, their successors, and assigns. It explicitly confirms that no hidden or additional terms exist outside the signed document. "This document represents the entire agreement between the parties, and there are no additional terms, obligations, covenants, or conditions beyond those stated herein," the MoU concludes.