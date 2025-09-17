Nigeria: No, Nigeria Has Not Passed a New Cybercrimes Law in 2025

No, Nigeria has not passed a new cybercrimes law in 2025

IN SHORT: Several online posts claim Nigeria has introduced a new "Cybercrimes Act 2025". The most recent law is the Cybercrime (Amendment) Act 2024 and there is no evidence of a newer version.

Nigeria's Cybercrimes Act 2015 set out penalties for offences such as internet fraud, cyberstalking and identity theft.

In February 2024, the law was amended to strengthen penalties. It was signed by president Bola Tinubu after passing through parliament.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But the 2024 amendment has drawn criticism. Civil society groups and human rights organisations argue that some provisions are vague, and could be used to target journalists, activists and ordinary citizens.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has challenged it at the Economic Community of West African States court. At the same time, the National Human Rights Commission and international observers have urged a review.

In May 2025, the government said it would consult to address concerns.

Despite this, several Facebook posts claim that a new 2025 cybercrime law has emerged.

One widely shared post, dated 26 August, reads: "BREAKING: The new Cybercrimes Act 2025 has officially been passed into law by the National Assembly under Senate President Godswill Akpabio. This means that every provision in the Cybercrimes Act is now fully binding and enforceable across Nigeria."

Similar versions of the claim have appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But is the claim accurate? We checked.

How a bill becomes law in Nigeria

For any bill to become law in Nigeria, it is first introduced in the bicameral national assembly in what is called the first reading. It then goes for a second reading, where lawmakers debate its principles, before being sent to a committee for detailed scrutiny, including public hearings.

After committee review, the bill returns for a third reading and a final vote. If both legislative chambers pass it, the bill is forwarded to the president. Under Section 58(4) of the constitution, the president has 30 days to sign it. Once assented to, the bill becomes an act.

No new cybercrime law in 2025

There is no evidence that any new cybercrime law has been passed in 2025. The senate's website and official X handle contain no such record as would be expected, and no credible news outlet has reported it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The national assembly has been in recess since late July and will not reconvene until 23 September. This means no new bill could have been debated or passed when the claim began circulating.

We also found no evidence that the president has signed any new cybercrime legislation.

The Cybercrime (Amendment) Act 2024 remains the most recent update to the law. Although discussions on reviewing its provisions began in May 2025, no fresh law has been enacted.

The claim is false.

The false claim was shared here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.