West Africa: Ecowas Unveils Regional Social Protection Framework

Addis Ababa — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a regional social protection framework and operational plan during an advocacy and dissemination workshop in Abuja, Nigeria.

The plan aims to guide member states in strengthening and expanding social protection systems, improving access to essential services, and promoting social inclusion across the region.

The regional plan was launched through the community's Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, in collaboration with international partners including the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, thanked member states and partners for their support, stressing that "social protection is both a human right and an economic necessity."

According to the FAO, government commitments to social protection coverage remain limited in West Africa, with only 16 percent of the population covered by at least one benefit. Public spending on social protection represents on average less than 1 percent of GDP.

Other challenges include limited access to social insurance, underdeveloped health programs and systems, and insufficient resilience schemes against climate shocks and humanitarian crises.

Some countries have already taken steps to address these issues. Nigeria has introduced a digital cash transfer program benefiting more than 5.5 million households, along with a national social register covering over 19.78 million households.

Senegal has pledged to strengthen social protection by increasing benefits and expanding the number of households included.

With the adoption of this framework, ECOWAS provides momentum for member states to develop and reinforce their social protection systems while improving cross-sector coordination, said Gouantoueu Robert Guei, FAO Subregional Coordinator for West Africa and the Sahel.