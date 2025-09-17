Gambia: Magistrate Convicts 60 Chinese & Vietnamese, Ordered for Their Deportation

In a judgment delivered on Monday, Principal Magistrate Anna O. Mendy of the Brikama Magistrates' Court convicted and sentenced sixty (60) Chinese nationals for criminal offences, handing down fines and prison terms, and ordering their eventual deportation.

The convicts were sentenced on two counts, each carrying a fine of D10,000, or one month imprisonment in default. The sentences are to run consecutively, meaning those who fail to pay the fines could spend up to two months in jail.

"All the sixty accused persons are accordingly convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of D10,000.00 each in count 1 and, in default, to serve one month imprisonment," ruled Magistrate MEndy."On count 2, they were sentenced to pay a fine of D10,000.00 each and, in default, to serve one month imprisonment. Both sentences are to run consecutively."

In addition to the sentences, the court issued forfeiture orders:

"All the items, i.e., phones, laptops, desktops, TVs, and accessories used in commissioning the crime are forfeited to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)," the magistrate declared.

However, the personal belongings of the convicts -- separate from any evidence -- will be returned to them once they have served their sentences or paid the fines.

Once the sentence is completed, either through payment of fines or imprisonment, the convicts are to be deported to their home country: