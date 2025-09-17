Nigeria: Tinubu's Re-Election Done Deal, Says Jigawa APC Stakeholders

Key stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State have declared the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 as a done deal.

They made the declaration at Dutse, the state capital during the handing over of the Renewed Hope Sensitisation office donated by a member of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) and national financial secretary, Hon. Bashir Gumel.

A statement in Abuja yesterdayby Hon. Zakari Kafinhausa, the personal assistant to Gumel, said the need to properly document the various monumental projects and programmes of Tinubu in the state and enlighten the people, informed the donation of the office complex.

The NWC member promised to empower the office to effectively collate the renewed hope agenda projects and programmes of the president with the sole aim of enlightening the people of the state ahead of the 2027 general election.

Gumel noted that with the massive adoption of the president across the six geopolitical zones, stakeholders in Jigawa State can not sit behind but join the moving train.

"The formal opening of this office, which is dedicated to Renewed Hope Sensitization Forum, is to serve as a channel of creating public awareness about the various initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This office is a testament of our resolve in Jigawa State to join all other well-meaning Nigerians to ensure that the President continues the good works he started in 2023 in fixing the country.

"As a supportive and loyal party member, I Bashir Usman Gumel, a member of NWC and National Financial Secretary of our great party, hereby handover this office to Renewed Hope Sensitization Forum, in appreciation of Tinubu's style of leadership and ongoing developmental projects throughout Jigawa State and Nigeria at large.

"As we all know, Jigawa is one of the states delivered to All Progressives Congress during 2023 presidential election under the leadership of Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Honourable Minister of Defence. This gathering, under his leadership, will continue to support Tinubu's reforms and deliver the state once again come 2027."