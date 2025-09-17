Nigeria: Minister Wants Transparency in Ogoni Clean-Up Project

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has called on the governing council and board of trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to carry out their responsibilities with transparency and accountability.

The minister who made the call at a joint meeting of HYPREP's governing council and the board of trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund, yesterday in Abuja, emphasised that community engagement as well as engagement in sustainable projects should be among the key priorities of the HYPREP.

Lawal urged the project handlers to ensure that every resource is deployed judiciously to strengthen public confidence, adding that the people of Ogoniland must be central to the project's interventions.

The minister who is also the chairman of the board said their efforts must deliver lasting solutions that secure the health of citizens and brings economic empowerment.

He noted that the Ogoni clean-up is not only a national duty but also an international model for environmental justice adding that its success will demonstrate Nigeria's integrity, capacity, and commitment to sustainable development.

"This gathering underscore our shared resolve to accelerate the Ogoni clean-up and restoration programme. I urge everyone to approach our deliberations with a spirit of unity, transparency, and accountability, guided by the broader goal of restoring the environment, improving public health, and enhancing the well-being of affected communities", he said.

"Since its inception, particularly in the past two years, HYPREP has made notable progress in addressing the legacy of environmental degradation, supporting community development initiatives, and laying the foundation for sustainable livelihoods in Ogoni.

However, we must work collaboratively with all stakeholders to accelerate the pace of the Ogoni cleanup project, strengthen institutional effectiveness, and consolidate the trust and confidence of the Ogoni people", he added.

Earlier, the board of trustee chairman of Ogoni Trust Fund Hon Emmanuel Deeyah, while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity of serving in that capacity, promised to work towards ensuring that the mandate of the project is achieved.