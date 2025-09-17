Nigeria: Katsina Unveils Empowerment Scheme for Repentant Bandits, Internally Displaced Persons

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has announced a multi-pronged programme aimed at consolidating peace and discouraging a return to violence by former bandits.

In a statement jointly signed by the commissioner for Information and Culture, Salisu Zango, and the governor's director-general of Media, Maiwada DanMallam, Radda said the state would provide 152 new homes for internally displaced families in Jibia local government area and distribute industrial tools, cattle and business-support packages to repentant fighters.

The decision followed a closed-door meeting of key stakeholders in Katsina, which brought together elders, royal fathers, religious leaders, former service chiefs, and prominent state figures to review security gains, challenges, and long-term strategies.

Addressing the gathering, the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Muazu, presented a paper on: "The Trend and Dynamics of Banditry, Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling in Katsina State: Community Participation as a Panacea."

He traced the causes of insecurity to greed, climate-driven resource conflicts and long-standing social grievances, noting that banditry expanded from five to 25 local governments after an earlier amnesty programme collapsed.

Muazu listed the Radda administration's countermeasures as training Community Watch Corps, vigilantes, volunteers and equipping them with vehicles, firearms, drones, and communication gadgets.

Joint operations with the Army, Police, DSS, and Civil Defence have forced many gang leaders to seek peace, he added.

Clarifying some misconceptions, the commissioner said peace agreements are community-driven, with local leaders mediating directly. He cited recent accords in Dan Musa, Jibia, Batsari, Kankara, Kurfi and Musawa LGAs.