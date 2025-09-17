Nigeria: Lawmaker Demands Continuous Audit of Special Economic Programme

A Member of the National Assembly (NASS) has called for financial auditing and strict oversight to secure the future of Nigeria's National Growth and Knowledge Sharing (NG-CARES) initiative.

At a national retreat on NG-CARES in Katsina State, the member representing Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency and deputy chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Hon. Jeremiah Umaru, said the programme's success depends on continuous auditing and full transparency.

"There must be a deliberate effort to ensure proper auditing and accountability," Umaru declared, adding that both the House of Representatives Committee on NG-CARES and state governments must carry out proper oversight to prevent misuse of funds.

The lawmaker linked sound auditing to the programme's sustainability, urging that companies be required to dedicate a percentage of their profits before or after tax, directly to NG-CARES projects.

This earmarked funding, he explained, would give every state a clear budget line for community initiatives.

Other participants at the retreat echoed the call for strong financial controls, stressing the need for coordinator capacity building, inclusive sensitisation campaigns, more awareness campaigns on the programme, and a community-driven development approach to complement the proposed audit measures.