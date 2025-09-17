Nigeria: 126m Enrolled in National Identity Database Reflects Inclusivity - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has announced that Nigeria is now a continental leader in digital identity. Over 126 million Nigerians have been enrolled in the National Identity Database, which reflects the government's commitment to the vision of a secure, inclusive, and digitally empowered Nigeria.

The President said this when he delivered his address at the 2025 7th National Identity Day, organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja on Tuesday, with the theme "Public Key Infrastructure: Backbone to Digital Public Infrastructure. " He stressed that his administration will ensure every citizen's identity is recognised, verifiable, and protected.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the president said the 126 million enrolled citizens represent visibility, empowerment, and inclusion, adding that behind this number are workers who can now claim their pensions without fear of fraud.

He noted that "The National Day of Identity is a reminder that in the 21st century, identity is more than just a record. It is the foundation of citizenship, the gateway to opportunity, and the anchor for national security.

"This year's theme speaks to a future that is already unfolding. Public Key Infrastructure, or PKI, is not a distant aspiration. It is the backbone that supports our digital transformation, ensuring that the identity of every Nigerian is secure, trusted, and usable across all platforms."

He pointed out that PKI is central to the integrity of the country's Digital Public Infrastructure, adding that it provides the secure digital trust upon which all services, including financial transactions, healthcare, education, agriculture, security, and governance, are built.

"Without PKI, digital interactions remain vulnerable. Without PKI, citizens cannot fully trust that their data and transactions are secure. But with PKI, Nigeria can build an ecosystem where trust is guaranteed, fraud is reduced, services are streamlined, and every citizen can confidently engage with government and private institutions."

He commended NIMC and its dedicated workforce, under the leadership of Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote said which is that in a relatively short time, the Commission has recorded significant strides that position Nigeria as a continental leader in digital identity.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in his remarks, noted that the PKI is the set of technical, organisational and legal arrangements that create digital trust. He said that at its core, PKI issues and manages digital certificates that enable authentication, integrity, non-repudiation and confidentiality across electronic systems. These functions allow a state to confidently move services, wallets, records and adjudication into the digital space.

"PKI is the technical spine that allows identity to be used safely across government, finance, health and commerce: it is the difference between digital convenience and digital risk. The World Bank's ID4D work and global practice around DPI make this point plainly. Identity systems achieve value only when they are trustworthy, privacy-protecting, and interoperable," he said.

In her opening remarks, the NIMC boss, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said the commission is dedicated to expanding its national identity database and enhancing inclusivity through innovative technology.

She explained that the heart of this effort is the integration of PKI, which ensures the security, privacy, and accessibility of personal data and lays the foundation for a digital economy that benefits all Nigerians.

"In line with SDG 16.9, PKI directly supports the three (3) core fundamentals in identity - inclusion (the ability for people to have the identity they require to access government services), protection (providing the necessary regulations and processes to safeguard individual's data and identity from misuse) and empowerment (the ability for people to have control over their identity and use same to access public and private services).

"It is essential that we acknowledge that around 850 million people do not have the basic identification they need, according to the World Bank 2021 estimates. Nearly 500 million of those without basic proof of legal identity live in Sub-Saharan Africa, and 47 per cent are children who were not registered at birth.

"Through partnerships with telecommunications, banking, healthcare, and government services, NIMC is at the forefront of strengthening the identity pillars to improve service delivery, reduce fraud, and create a secure, inclusive, and empowering system for all," she said.