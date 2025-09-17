Nigeria: Super Eagles Defender Ola Aina Undergoes Surgery

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a short video from his hospital bed, showing his right leg strapped and later moving with the aid of crutches.

Nigeria international and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery on the hamstring injury that will rule him out of action for up to three months.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a short video from his hospital bed, showing his right leg strapped and later moving with the aid of crutches. The clip, which he revealed was recorded on September 13, came with a heartfelt message to fans.

"I just finished having my first surgery and I want to say thank you for all the support and the messages. It is all in God's timing, this is God's plan," Aina said.

Accompanying the video, Aina added a caption that framed the operation as the beginning of a long but hopeful journey back to full fitness.

"The journey begins. Surgery went really well and recovery is going smoothly. I am looking forward to getting stronger. A massive thank you to the club, my teammates and all the fans for the incredible support. I will be working hard every day to get back out there as soon as possible and can't wait to be back on the pitch at the City Ground."

Injury blow for Nigeria and Forest

Aina sustained the injury while on international duty with Nigeria, limping off just 10 minutes into the Super Eagles' 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with South Africa earlier this month. Scans later confirmed the severity, with Forest's medical staff projecting his earliest return date in December.

The setback is particularly costly for both club and country. Nottingham Forest have been forced to deregister Aina from their Premier League squad for the first half of the season, though he can be reinstated in January. His absence opened up a place for striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is now expected to feature in the squad list.

For Nigeria, the timing is no less troubling. Head coach Eric Chelle is already juggling fitness concerns in his squad, and Aina's versatility; capable of playing both full-back roles while contributing in attack, has been central to the Super Eagles' tactical plans.

World Cup qualifiers loom

Nigeria are locked in a tight Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where every point will prove decisive in the race for one of Africa's nine automatic tickets to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With crucial fixtures against Lesotho and Benin Republic scheduled for October, Chelle will likely turn to Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi or an unlikely home-based option to fill the gap left by Aina. All have been part of recent squads, but none carries quite the same mix of defensive solidity and attacking thrust that Aina brings.

Aina's hopeful message

Despite the disruption, Aina's tone remained positive, insisting that he is already focused on his recovery.

"It is going to be all right," he assured Forest and Nigeria fans, underscoring his determination to return stronger.

The surgery may have temporarily sidelined one of Nigeria's most consistent performers, but his resilience; and his importance to both club and country, means all eyes will be on his recovery over the coming months.

For now, the Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest must adjust without a player whose reliability and versatility have made him indispensable.