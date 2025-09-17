Nigeria Seeks to Make History As First African Host of Commonwealth Games

In a move that has the potential to reshape the Commonwealth Games landscape, Nigeria has formally submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This significant announcement, echoing well beyond its borders, could see Nigeria become the first African nation to host the esteemed event, marking a pivotal moment in the century-long history of the Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) confirmed on September 2, 2025, that both Nigeria and India have submitted their proposals, with the Evaluation Commission now reviewing the bids. The stakes could not be higher; 2030 marks the centenary of the Games, which commenced in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Awarding the Games to Africa for the first time would signal the Commonwealth's commitment to inclusivity and global representation.

Nigeria's case for hosting is compelling. The nation boasts a storied Commonwealth Games history, having achieved remarkable success at the last edition in Birmingham, UK, in 2022, where it secured a total of 35 medals, including 12 golds. Iconic athletes such as Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, and Blessing Oborodudu have emerged as global ambassadors for Nigerian sports, showcasing the nation's talent and ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

Additionally, Nigeria's proven track record in hosting large-scale international events adds weight to its bid. The country has previously organised high-profile events, including the 2003 All-Africa Games, the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and various continental competitions. This history instills confidence in the Commonwealth that Nigeria can deliver not only state-of-the-art venues but also the logistics, organisation, and vibrant cultural experiences essential for successful multi-sport events.

Strong backing from the Nigerian government further bolsters the bid. The National Sports Commission (NSC), guided by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, has aligned the proposal with Nigeria's national sports policy and broader development goals. Furthermore, numerous African Commonwealth nations have pledged their support, united in a common goal to witness the Games hosted on African soil for the first time in a century.

The symbolism of Nigeria hosting the centenary Games is profound. In an era where the Commonwealth seeks to modernise and diversify, awarding the Games to Nigeria would celebrate the continent's contributions to the sporting movement while inspiring future generations across Africa.

Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games would also bring tangible benefits. It would encourage intra-Commonwealth investments, foster relationships, and stimulate economic growth. Beyond these economic advantages, the Games are poised to leave a powerful social legacy for Nigeria. They promise to bolster grassroots sports development, create opportunities for youth, and ignite national pride. With a dynamic, youthful population and a vibrant sports culture, Nigeria is strategically positioned to turn this event into a catalyst for transformation.

Nigeria's bid offers the Commonwealth Games a unique opportunity to create history. Awarding the centenary Games to Nigeria would not only honour the event's 100-year anniversary but would also redefine its future. This decision could enhance the Games' reach, strengthen their relevance, and establish a legacy that resonates far beyond the world of sport.

The final decision will be made in November 2025, when Commonwealth member nations cast their votes in Glasgow. Until that time, Nigeria remains steadfast in its vision: to bring the Commonwealth Games home to Africa for the very first time, moving beyond medals and towards a legacy that will endure for all 74 member nations of the Commonwealth.