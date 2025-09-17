Nigeria: I Always Want to Keep My Spot in Super Eagles - Onyemaechi

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi has disclosed that his main priority is to always secure a position in the senior national team.

Onyemaechi, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that faced South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, told Brila FM that regular club appearances are vital for maintaining his spot in the national side.

The Olympiakos star also expressed delight at winning two trophies with the club, despite the challenges of adapting to a new environment.

"The most important thing for me is to get more game time because if you don't play much, it's very difficult to be in the national team, and you always want to represent your country; that's my focus," the 26-year-old said.

"It's been fantastic. For me, it's one of my biggest achievements to join such a historic club and win two trophies with them.

"I was really happy and I'm looking forward to more. The culture here is quite different from where I came from [Boavista].

"But the most important thing is that at a bigger club, there's more pressure. You need to win the league, so I would say the pressure here is higher than that in Portugal," Onyemaechi concluded.