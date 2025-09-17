Nigeria: Goods Worth Millions of Naira Destroyed in Another Lagos Fire Outbreak

Less than few hours after fire outbreak at the Afriland Tower office of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) on Broad Street, Lagos Island, fire engulfed Emab Plaza, a four-storey building located behind Mandilas on Taiwo Street, Lagos Island.

The inferno destroyed multimillion-naira worth of goods and properties, leaving shop owners and residents in a panic.

Reported to have started on the fourth floor around 7p.m., the inferno rapidly spread through to adjoining apartments.

Deputy Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Olajide Ogabi who confirmed the fire outbreak, disclosed that the agency deployed teams from its Ebute Elefun and Oniru Stations to combat the inferno.

Ogabi explained that the incident was reported at 7:23pm, prompting the immediate dispatch of fire crews from the Ebute Elefun Oniru Fire Stations.

He, however, confirmed that rescue operations were still ongoing as of 10p.m., while the actual cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

9 Rescued, 5 Revived As Emergency Response Intensifies In LagosIn a previous fire outbreak at the Afriland Towers, the agency disclosed that five of victims were successfully resuscitated, while efforts were ongoing to revive four others.

"A total of nine casualties have been rescued. Five individuals have been successfully resuscitated. Several others escaped unhurt while efforts are currently ongoing to resuscitate the remaining four individuals," the agency said.