Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Hails Mnangagwa At Munhumutapa Day Celebrations

The ruling Zanu PF party youth league has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership following festivities in Zvishavane marking Munhumutapa Day and the president's birthday.

The event, held in Mnangagwa's home area drew a diverse crowd including political leaders, business figures, and young people from across the country.

It was supported by businessman Kuda Tagwirei who was the major sponsor.

Speaking after the celebrations, Zanu PF deputy national commissar for the youth league, Taurai Kandishaya said the gathering was a show of unity behind the president's policies.

"On behalf of Africa's youth, I do like to extend heartfelt appreciation to President ED Mnangagwa for hosting us at his Zvishavane home ground to celebrate Munhumutapa Day and his birthday. His leadership and policies are truly worth celebrating, as evident from the diverse representation across all sectors.

"Special thanks to Cde Kuda Tagwirei, the programme's major sponsor and partner, for making it happen. Your trust and loyalty to President ED's leadership are evident in your willingness to partner in any event that advances his national vision. Lastly, I appreciate all other contributors who played roles in the success of the event," Kandishaya said.

Munhumutapa Day, introduced under Mnangagwa's administration is intended to commemorate the legacy of the Munhumutapa Empire, which spanned parts of modern-day Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Officials say the day is meant to foster national pride and African identity.

The youth league said the strong turnout in Zvishavane reflected growing recognition of Mnangagwa's efforts to "empower the next generation" through policies in education, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Party officials described the celebrations as a resounding success and pledged to continue mobilising young people around Mnangagwa's vision for economic recovery and unity.