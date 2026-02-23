Zimbabwe: High Court Acquits Self-Proclaimed 'King Munhumutapa' for 'Undermining' Mnangagwa

A HARARE man, who styled himself as a traditional monarch of Zimbabwe, has been cleared by the High Court after spending nearly three months in jail following his conviction last November for undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The High Court Friday overturned both the conviction and eight-month effective sentence imposed on Timothy Chiminya (58), who declared himself "King Munhumutapa" and was accused of attempting to interfere with the appointment and removal of traditional leaders in Zimbabwe between 2019 and December 2024.

The appeal was heard in Harare before Maxwell Takuva and Benjamin Chikowero, who ruled in favour of Chiminya after considering written submissions and oral arguments.

Chiminya had been accused of claiming to replace Chief Seke and plotting to remove Chief Nyakunhuwa in favour of a preferred candidate. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the conduct amounted to a direct challenge to the president's constitutional powers over the appointment of traditional leaders, exercised through the Ministry of Local Government.

Despite a formal warning issued in February 2022, Chiminya allegedly continued his activities until his arrest.

A Harare magistrate later sentenced him to 10 months in prison, with two months suspended on condition of good behaviour, leaving eight months to be served.

But the High Court on Friday struck down the entire conviction.

In their brief ruling, the judges declared: "The accused is found not guilty and is acquitted."

With the conviction quashed and sentence set aside, the court ordered Chiminya's immediate release, bringing an end to a case that had drawn attention due to his self-proclaimed royal status and the alleged encroachment on roles reserved for constitutionally recognised authorities.

A full judgment is yet to be released.