Nigeria: Dangote Narrates Experience in Uber Taxi

17 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

He emphasised the importance of adapting to new technologies and developments, stating that failure to do so would render one 'archaic'

Aliko Dangote, founder and president/chief executive of the Dangote Group, has shared an interesting experience he had while riding in an Uber taxi in Italy.

Mr Dangote in a video shared on the TVC X handle on Tuesday, said while waiting for his driver who was unavailable, his assistant called an Uber to take them to a restaurant.

During the ride, he said he had a conversation with the driver about the vehicle. According to him, the driver was nice, offering them mint or chewing gum, which he declined.

Mr Dangote said he complimented the vehicle, and the driver mentioned that it was a Tesla electric car, adding that the driver informed him that it costs about €20 to fully charge the car, which allows him to drive approximately 500 kilometres.

"I was waiting for my driver and we did not see him in Italy on Tuesday and my assistant called an uber. We just got into the uber me and him trying to go to a restaurant. The guy was nice to us and gave us mint or chew gum if we wanted and I said no thank you.

"And I said 'this vehicle is nice' and he said 'Tesla electric'. I said 'oh that's good'. He said our electricity is very expensive here and I said, 'ok what does it cost' and he said about €20 to fully charge and I said how many kilometres do you run and he said 500 so you can see that €20 for 500 kilometres," Mr Dangote said.

"So things have changed and all of us will have to keep changing because if not, you will become archaic," he added.

