Nigeria: Makurdi-Naka Road in Ruins As Residents Lament Insecurity, Poor State of Route

Residents of communities along the Makurdi-Naka federal road in Benue State have raised alarm over the deplorable state of the road and persistent insecurity, which they say has made life unbearable for daily commuters.

The road, which links Makurdi to parts of southern Nigeria, has deteriorated badly, with deep potholes and muddy stretches that worsen during the rainy season.

Travellers told PREMIUM TIMES that the poor condition exposes them to frequent attacks by armed herders who take advantage of stranded vehicles.

"This road connects to the South and is the shortest route for people in Gwer, but because of the bad condition, many people are forced to travel through Makurdi to Otukpo," said Nguhemen Oryina, a resident.

"Along that way, passengers are dropped at different points to find other vehicles to Naka. It is costly and stressful."

She added that travelling during the rains has become more frightening. "When vehicles get stuck, there is fear that if armed herders meet us, it could end in disaster."

Another resident, James Ukor, said he continues to use the Makurdi-Naka road only because he cannot afford the cost of the Otukpo route.

A community leader, Terhemem Ayangealu, appealed to the federal and state governments to rehabilitate the road to ease the suffering of commuters and reduce the security risks.

Truck drivers also face severe challenges on the route. Muhammed Shehu, who was seen navigating the stretch with difficulty, explained why he still prefers the road despite its dangers.

"It is shorter to the South, but in the rainy season it is almost impossible for vehicles. Government should come to our aid," he said.

Residents and road users urged immediate intervention, warning that the continued neglect of the Makurdi-Naka road threatens lives, livelihoods, and trade across the region.