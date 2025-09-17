Uganda: Parliament Pressures Govt to Act On Trafficking of Ugandan Girls Abroad

Parliament has demanded that government urgently explains why Ugandans, particularly young women working abroad, continue to suffer trafficking, torture, and exploitation, with some losing their lives.

The debate was sparked on Tuesday when Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, while opening the House, expressed deep concern over the continued plight of Ugandans in foreign countries without meaningful intervention.

His remarks followed a BBC investigative report that exposed a Ugandan recruiter involved in selling girls to the Middle East, where they were forced into sex work and exploitation, with some meeting tragic ends.

Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition benches echoed Tayebwa's concerns, accusing government of negligence in tackling trafficking networks.

They noted that while Uganda has regulations governing labour export, corruption and bribery among enforcement officers have rendered them ineffective, leaving desperate youths vulnerable.

Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi and Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi said government bears the ultimate responsibility for protecting its citizens at home and abroad.

They urged immediate rescue of Ugandans featured in the BBC investigation and stronger safeguards against exploitation.

Responding on behalf of government, State Minister for Industry David Bahati said Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja had directed the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to investigate the matter, particularly the cases highlighted in the BBC report.

He assured MPs of government's commitment to addressing the problem.

But Deputy Speaker Tayebwa rejected the explanation as insufficient and directed the Ministries of Gender and Foreign Affairs to work with other agencies and deliver a detailed report to Parliament by next Tuesday.

The report is expected to outline concrete measures for rescuing the affected Ugandans and ending the abuse of migrant workers abroad.