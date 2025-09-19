Uganda: Bobi Wine Questions Why No Arrests After BBC Dubai Sex Trafficking Report

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has criticised the Ugandan government for what he says is failing to take action following a BBC documentary exposing the trafficking of Ugandan women to Dubai for sexual exploitation.

The investigative report, titled Death in Dubai, detailed how young Ugandan women were lured to the UAE with promises of legitimate work, only to be forced into prostitution and subjected to abuse.

The documentary also named Ugandan nationals, including Charles "Abbey" Mwesigwa, as orchestrators of the trafficking network.

Mwesigwa, who claims to be a former London bus driver, was secretly filmed offering women for sex parties at $1,000 (Shs 3.7m) per night.

Survivors told the BBC they were coerced into sex work to repay inflated debts for visas, flights, food, and accommodation.

Reacting to the exposé on X (formerly Twitter), Bobi Wine said, "This damning exposé by the BBC of Ugandan women being trafficked to Dubai as modern-day sex slaves is very disturbing! It is even more concerning that since the story aired, the regime is yet to bring to book any suspect involved in this sordid criminality that has already claimed the lives of at least two young ladies."

He criticised the systemic issues contributing to the exploitation, noting the lack of equal employment opportunities and fair pay in Uganda.

"Unfortunately, so long as equal employment opportunities and fair compensation remain absent in our country, desperate young men and women are likely to keep flocking to foreign lands where many of them end up violated and murdered with impunity," he added.

The Ugandan government has faced public scepticism, as no arrests have yet been made in connection with the trafficking ring.

This development has also intensified calls for accountability and reforms to address the root causes of exploitation.

The BBC documentary has sparked a national debate on the effectiveness of Uganda's anti-trafficking laws and the need for authorities to act against networks involved in sexual exploitation abroad.

Advocacy groups have urged immediate investigations and stronger protective measures for potential victims.

This week, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa called for urgent government intervention to protect Ugandan women working abroad.

Speaking during Tuesday's plenary, Tayebwa described the documentary as "very disturbing" and criticised the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for issuing statements without taking concrete action.

"Man, you say the minister should come and make a statement here. Oh, but what we need is more action, more than talking," Tayebwa told MPs.

"What I watched was very, very disturbing. You see someone, the way they were talking, what girls can do... Those young girls died, and some of their parents could not afford to repatriate the bodies, so they were buried in what is termed as unknown persons' cemeteries." he added.

As the controversy unfolds, both the Ugandan public and international observers continue to demand justice for the victims and accountability for those involved in the trafficking operations.