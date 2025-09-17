Nigerian Lawmaker Surrenders After Being Declared Wanted for Alleged Fraud

The state lawmaker is facing allegations of contract fraud involving N73.6 million.

Adamu Aliyu, a serving member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, is currently being interrogated by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Mr Aliyu surrendered himself at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Monday, days after Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court declared him wanted at the request of the ICPC.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The judge issued the order after investigators told the court that the lawmaker had consistently ignored invitations to answer questions on fraud allegations.

Contract fraud allegation

According to court filings, the case began with a petition by Mohammed Jidda, a businessman who accused Mr Aliyu of swindling him under the guise of facilitating a Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) contract at the University of Jos worth N850 million.

Mr Aliyu, who represents Jos North-North constituency, allegedly entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr Jidda, under which the businessman was to pay about N73.6 million should he be awarded the contract.

The payment included N52 million to be paid to a company, Imanal Concept Ltd, purportedly as a facilitation fee.

Investigators said Mr Aliyu later presented Mr Jidda with what turned out to be a forged contract award letter from the University of Jos for the construction of an indoor sports hall valued at N500 million.

On the strength of the letter, Mr Jidda transferred the agreed sum into two bank accounts provided by the lawmaker: the lawmaker's personal account at Guaranty Trust Bank and another belonging to Imanal Concept Ltd at Zenith Bank.

But when Mr Jidda approached the University of Jos to begin contract documentation, the institution denied issuing such a contract.

The school later confirmed in writing to the ICPC that the award letter was a forgery.

Bank records obtained by the commission show that N47.8 million was paid into Mr Aliyu's personal account, N22.4 million went into Imanal Concept Ltd's Zenith Bank account, while an additional N3.2 million was transferred directly to the lawmaker.

Despite repeated invitations, including messages routed through the Clerk of the Plateau Assembly and even his WhatsApp line, Mr Aliyu allegedly failed to present himself to investigators until he was declared wanted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ICPC further told the court it had credible intelligence that he was planning to flee Nigeria to evade prosecution.

The lawmaker's defence

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the lawmaker last week, he denied the allegations. He said he was unaware of the ICPC summons until he was informed by the Clerk of the Assembly while he was on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

He also insisted he did not defraud Mr Jidda, stating that he had refunded N45 million of the money he received to the businessman's company, Mohiba Investment Ltd. Payment receipts seen by PREMIUM TIMES show four separate transfers of N5 million, N10 million, N10 million, and N20 million to Mohiba Investment's Zenith Bank account.

Mr Aliyu further denied forging the contract letter, blaming it on his associate, who he said was the facilitator of the contract. He said his role was limited to passing the document along to Mr Jidda.

The lawmaker is still answering questions as of the time of this report.