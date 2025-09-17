Nigeria: Afriland Properties Addresses Fire Incident At Its Towers

Afriland Towers, a commercial property in one of Lagos Island's busiest districts, houses offices and businesses.

Afriland Properties Plc confirmed on Wednesday that a fire broke out at its headquarters, Afriland Towers, on Broad Street in Lagos Island, a day after panicked workers smashed windows for air as smoke swept through the six-storey building.

The company said in a statement by its Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Chukwunonso Okafor, that the blaze started in the building's inverter room before smoke quickly filled multiple floors, including emergency exits, even as evacuation procedures were being observed.

"From the moment the incident was reported, the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency services were promptly alerted and on the scene to contain the fire and coordinate rescue efforts. Their swift intervention was instrumental in mitigating further damage and managing the situation," the company said.

It added: "We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones."

The company said an immediate investigation had begun and that "initial reports indicate, the incident began in the inverter room, and, regrettably, smoke spread quickly through the building, including the emergency exits even as standard safety protocols were being observed during the evacuation."

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said nine people were rescued from the building on Tuesday. "Five individuals have been successfully resuscitated," Deputy Controller General Ogabi Olajide said, adding that several others escaped unhurt while efforts were ongoing to revive four others.

Videos posted online showed some occupants leaping onto foamy materials spread below, while others clung to ledges until ladders were raised for their escape.

By late afternoon the blaze had been contained, though rescue operations and safety checks on the building continued.

Afriland Properties said it was working closely with authorities and thanked emergency responders, first aid workers and members of the public, describing their efforts as "heroic."

