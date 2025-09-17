Nigeria: Our Drivers Earn More Than Graduates - Dangote

"Our drivers earn more than graduates. If you look at what they earn in a month, it's almost four times the national minimum wage," Mr Dangote said.

Aliko Dangote, founder and president/chief executive of the Dangote Group has revealed that his company's drivers earn significantly more than graduates.

Mr Dangote, in a video shared on the TVC X handle on Tuesday, made this known in reaction to the allegations made by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

NUPENG had recently accused Mr Dangote and Sayyu Aliu Dantata of engaging in alleged anti-union practices. The union claims the businessmen are trying to monopolise Nigeria's downstream oil and gas distribution while suppressing workers' rights.

At the time, NUPENG said its members would commence a nationwide strike from Monday, 8 September in protest against what it described as anti-union labour practices, linked to the deployment of newly imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks by the Dangote Refinery, for direct distribution of petroleum products.

NUPENG, whose membership includes petrol tanker drivers, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Williams Akhoreha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, alleged that the drivers recruited for the CNG trucks are being forced to sign undertakings not to belong to any existing union in the oil and gas industry.

At the time, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) expressed support for NUPENG in its ongoing struggle against the Dangote Group.

NARTO National President, Othman Yusuf, in a statement, said it rejected Dangote's plan for free distribution of petroleum products, citing its unsustainability and potential to eliminate independent transporters who operate over 30,000 trucks across the country.

Similarly, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) backed NUPENG as its president, Joe Ajaero, accused the Dangote Group of "exploiting Nigerian workers while disregarding their constitutional rights."

Dangote reacts

Speaking in the video, Mr Dangote said the launch of the trucks didn't stop anyone from their work, noting that joining NUPENG should be voluntary.

According to him, his drivers earn almost three to four times the national minimum wage, with some earning more than many graduates.

He emphasised that the trucks his company launched will create 24,000 jobs, with each truck supporting about six people, noting that after five years of accident-free driving, drivers can apply for housing loans.

"The trucks we launched didn't stop anyone from their work. We hear there will be a loss of jobs. Will our tankers be driven by robots? Every truck has about six people.

"So these trucks they are fighting over will create 24,000 jobs. What we are saying is that our salary is almost three or four times their own. After five years of free accidents, a driver can apply and get a house loan.

