Liberia: LDEA Commander Accused of Compromising Drugs Cases in Bong

Concerns are being raised regarding the integrity of drug-related cases involving the Fuamah District Commander of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Sam T. Doe. Allegations suggest that Commander Doe might have compromised drug cases by accepting a bribe from a suspect, Annie Doe, who was apprehended with marijuana during an operation.

LDEA agents who confided in this reporter explained that Commander Doe allegedly received a bribe of L$50,000) from the suspect who was nabbed with about 17 cans of marijuana nearly a month ago.

According to reports, LDEA agents claimed that Commander Doe released Annie Doe after she allegedly paid him a bribe, sparking concerns about the impartiality of the law enforcement process. The agents lamented that the commander swept the matter under the carpet after receiving the bribe from the lady.

One of the agents remarked, "we were carrying the woman to court, the woman paid fifty thousand to the commander. I am giving you a reliable story."

Furthermore, another incident involving the release of a suspect named David Barclay has also raised questions about transparency and accountability within the LDEA in Lower Bong County.

Also known as '21', Barclay was reportedly arrested in the Haindii market on August 20, 2025, with 15 strips of tramadol.

However, he was soon released by Commander Doe without any clear explanation, the anonymous agents alleged. "We were hoping for that man to go to court because if we set an example, others would be afraid of us. But now it's all about money, which is bad for us agents," the agents lamented.

They stressed that these alleged acts damage their credibility and put them at risk with the public, who sometimes respond violently, even chasing LDEA officers with cutlasses.

This environment, they say, discourages agents from making arrests, fearing their efforts will be undone.

When contacted for comment, Commander Doe acknowledged releasing both suspects but denied accepting any bribe from any of them.

In his clarification, he said Annie was arrested with "half a cane" of marijuana during a search and seizure operation, but was released after appeals from local citizens and considering the small amount involved, which he felt did not justify a court case.

Sam claimed that the half cane of marijuana is currently in LDEA's storage pending destruction.

In relation to David Barclay, Sam T. Doe narrated that the suspect was released due to health reasons, as Barclay reportedly suffers from sickle cell and that he collapsed while in custody.

The Fuamah LDEA Commander also disputed the claim that Barclay was arrested with 15 scripts of tramadol, stating instead it was one script, which the suspect claimed was medically necessary for his condition.

He further noted that Barclay signed a commitment document, witnessed by a Liberia National Police officer, promising to return to the agency if needed.

The situation has raised serious questions about drug enforcement integrity in the Fuamah District and the challenges faced by LDEA agents working under perceived internal compromise.