Liberia: Bility Swears Enmity to VP Koung

Nimba County District #7 Representative and political leader of the Collaborating Movement for Change (CMC), Musa Hassan Bility, has launched a scathing attack on Vice President Jeremiah Koung, describing him as "an enemy forever" and accusing him of deliberately undermining his political and business activities.

Speaking during a recent political address, Bility alleged that in Nimba County, "everyone who says no to Jeremiah Koung is an enemy and an enemy forever." He claimed the Vice President has consistently worked against him, dating back to his bid for Deputy Speaker and later for the Speaker position at the House of Representatives.

"For two years the Vice President has acted deliberately to target me," Bility said. "He targeted me when I was running for Deputy Speaker. He targeted me when I was running for Speaker. Now, he is targeting my business."

Bility accused Koung of failing to deliver on longstanding promises to the people of Nimba, including infrastructure projects such as the road between Siaple and Sangaple, which he said has been neglected for more than two decades. He argued that Koung's attempts to frustrate his own development initiatives stem from insecurity rather than leadership.

The lawmaker further recounted past political betrayals, including what he described as Koung's role in undermining his speakership bid despite prior commitments. According to Bility, Koung convinced him to abandon his campaign for Speaker in exchange for a deputy speakership position, only to later engineer his defeat.

Bility also accused the Vice President of sowing division within Nimba County, claiming that instead of uniting the region's political actors, Koung has sidelined prominent figures and ignored calls for reconciliation.

"What happened to unification in this county?" Bility asked. "The county is massively divided. Anyone with a dissenting opinion is seen as an enemy. That is the Vice President's decision, and it is going to hurt him."

On the economic front, Bility defended his investments in Liberia's petroleum storage sector, arguing that his agreement with the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC) was legitimate and transparent. He accused Koung of being behind recent controversies surrounding storage fees, describing the Vice President as "ignorant" of the sector's technical and business realities.

Despite his criticisms, Bility clarified that his opposition is not rooted in tribalism, but in what he sees as Koung's failure to lead with fairness and vision.

"Being noisy here in Nimba is not a sin," he said. "This is about leadership, unity, and the future of our people."

Bility concluded that he will not be intimidated or broken by Koung's actions, stressing that his political and business contributions to Liberia will continue regardless of the Vice President's stance.