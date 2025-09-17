Liberia: New Anti-Drug Group to Prioritize Rehabilitation of Women, Girls

A new anti-drug group called Conacce Chaplains Global Corporation has announced plans to prioritize the rehabilitation of women and girls affected by substance abuse in the country. The group, led by Commander Albert Benson, aims to focus on rehabilitating more females than males initially to address the specific needs of women and girls in this regard.

"For every three females, we will have one male only for now and this is to help our females for now," Benson said in a statement.

The announcement was made during a Thanksgiving service for the group's accreditation and capacity-building program at the Philadelphia Church in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on Sunday, September 14. Benson emphasized the importance of supporting the government's efforts in combating substance abuse and drug addiction in the country.

In January 2024, President Joseph Nyumah declared substance abuse and drug addiction as a national health emergency, urging critical measures to address the issue. Conacce Chaplains Global Corporation Liberia Chapter is now prepared to engage with communities, starting in Montserrado County, to provide rehabilitation services for individuals affected by drug abuse.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The group has identified two locations in Montserrado County to serve as rehabilitation centers, with plans to expand their services to other areas. Commander Benson highlighted the potential impact of a drug-free society, emphasizing how stability and reduced violence can be achieved through rehabilitation efforts.

"We are hoping to see a drug free society," he said. "Drug free society will bring stability in our various communities. There are people who are taking drugs and because of the emotional drive of it, they get into ugly acts but with a drug free community, these things will reduce, including violence."

He said it's now time to initiate a program that will help Liberia's next generation as the situation is now about Liberia and no longer about a community.

Conacce Chaplains Global Corporation aims to utilize its resources and seek donor support to address the growing drug crisis in Liberia. The group has been trained as anti-drug specialists and drug counselors, positioning them to work alongside the government in combating drug abuse effectively.

"We have been trained as anti-drug specialists and drug counselors to form part in the fight against drugs in a more positive way. We are grateful to our international trainers for preparing us to work along with the government," Benson said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the event, several individuals, including Lofa County Senator Momo T. Cyrus and journalist Garmai Garyah Payne, were honored for their contributions to society. Journalist Payne emphasized the importance of making a positive impact on communities and highlighted the significance of helping others in need in building a successful and compassionate society.

"Liberia is very unique but Liberians don't know the uniqueness of our own country. If you are successful, it's not about yourself but it's about the impact you make to the humanities," she said.

When a person is rich, she noted, it should not be about the cars or big houses but the help a person gives to others who are yielding for help.