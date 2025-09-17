Liberia: PUL Launches Probe Into Alleged Assault On Journalist in Nimba

Monrovia, Liberia - The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has set up a Special Committee of Enquiry to investigate an incident involving journalist Franklin Doloquee and Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah, which has sparked concern across the media community.

The committee, chaired by veteran journalist and media development expert Mrs. Torwon Solunteh-Brown, also includes Attorney Bruce Boweh and Mr. Adama Kiatamba Dempster, National Secretary-General of the Civil Society Human Rights Platform of Liberia. The panel has been instructed to submit its findings and recommendations to the PUL leadership by Friday, September 19, 2025.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, where Minister Piah allegedly seized Doloquee's mobile phone during an interview, deleted photos and video recordings, and has yet to return the device.

Journalist Doloquee has since filed a formal complaint with the PUL, requesting its intervention.

In a statement, the PUL called for professionalism and restraint from all sides while the investigation is underway, stressing that the integrity of journalism and public information must be upheld at all times.

The outcome of the probe is expected to set a key precedent for how future disputes between public officials and journalists are handled in Liberia.