Liberia: Pul Inducts New County Leadership

Maryland County, Liberia; September 17, 2025 - The Press Union of Liberia has inducted into office its newly appointed county leadership headed by Michael D.K. Wrong, Manager of Voice of Pleebo.

Those inducted include Michael D. K Wroh, Manager of Voice of Pleebo; Moses Geply, ELBC County Correspondent; Moses Dawoe, Correspondent of INQUIRIER Newspaper; Prosper P. Gray, Voice of Truth and Patrick Donyen.

The induction ceremony for the Union's County chapter held at the Pleebo City Hall in Maryland on Monday, September 15, brought together local authorities headed by Maryland County Superintendent, Henry Cole; Statutory Superintendent, Aloysius Williams; Pleebo City Mayor, Larry Geekor; Boniface Nyemah, Human Rights Advocate; high school press club students, station managers, and Madam Julia Natt Doe, Administrator, J.J. Dossen Memorial Hospital, among others.

Newly inducted Coordinator of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Maryland Chapter, Michael D.K. Wroh, promised to promote unity, accountability, and transparency in the county's media landscape, while safeguarding the Union from political interference.

Coordinator Wroh emphasized that unity is the foundation of any society where people live in peace and harmony, adding that the PUL, under their watch, will never be the same.

"If we must succeed in the media profession, it requires unity among us at all levels, from duty announcer to station manager," he stressed.

He disclosed that his leadership will engage county authorities to organize a one-day roundtable between journalists and local officials aimed at bridging communication gaps.

Mr. Wroh outlined his vision for a visible, accountable and transparent leadership, pointing out that the PUL sub-chapter aligned with the national leadership's agenda of integrity and inclusion.

He urged journalists in Maryland County to regularize their membership with the Union, noting "If we must account for you, you should be able to obtain the Union's membership ID card and also be a due-paying member."

He also gave online media outlets a three-month deadline to legalize their operations, warning that unregulated reporting is damaging the county's image.

Rejecting claims of political interference in the Union, Wroh declared: "Our leadership will find no pleasure selling the integrity of the PUL to politicians."

He pledged to support the upcoming elections of the Maryland Press Association with a contribution of 10,000 Liberian Dollars and called on all journalists to uphold the Union's code of conduct and ethics.

Mr. Wroh then urged members of the media to join efforts in restoring the "lost integrity" of the journalism profession in Maryland County.

For her part, the Administrator of the J.J. Dossen Memorial Hospital, Madam Julia Natt Doe, who served as guest speaker, called on journalists in the county to remain united and uphold the ethics of their profession in order to safeguard press freedom and strengthen democracy.

Madam Doe stressed that unity is essential for the credibility and impact of the media.

"Unity is the bedrock of strength. No profession can thrive when divided, and journalism is no exception," she told the gathering.

She recounted a past incident in which journalists in another county failed to expose corruption because of division among themselves.

"The lesson is clear: disunity among journalists does not only weaken their cause, it also robs the people of truth and justice," Madam Doe said. She urged the Maryland press to avoid political, tribal, or personal influences that could undermine their role as watchdogs of society.

She strongly reiterated the issue of ethics, reminding reporters that principles such as accuracy, fairness, independence, accountability, and respect for human dignity must never be compromised.

Madam Doe also cautioned against misuse of online platforms, warning that the spread of misinformation and character assassination threatens the integrity of the profession.

She challenged the media to set positive examples, saying "Your leadership must embody unity and serve as a guardian of professional ethics."

She concluded by emphasizing that a responsible media strengthens peace, builds trust, and accelerates development in Maryland County and Liberia at large.

At the same time, The NEW DAWN County Correspondent, Patrick N. Mensah, also head of the Maryland County Station Managers Association, assured the newly inducted county officers that the Association is dedicated to providing all necessary support for the leadership.

"We also recognize the challenges and risks that journalists face in their line of work, and we stand in solidarity with you as our mother institution in addressing these challenges.

Please know that we are available to assist you with any inquiries or requests for information concerning our institutional staff because the growth and success of this Union depend on these institutional staff."

Manager Mensah called on the inducted leaders to reach out to them if they encountered any obstacles or challenges, while carrying out their duties, assuring that the Managers Association is open to working with them.

Maryland County Superintendent Henry Cole, while performing the induction, promised to work with the chapter but called on the new leadership to change perception of the media.

He congratulated the Coordinator and his team on their achievement, and encouraged journalists in Maryland to explore the current status of Harper Radio, the city's primary community broadcast outlet, which has been off the air for years.

Rather than perceiving him as not being media friendly, Cole called on all journalists to visit his office to discuss issues affecting the county.

"Let's work together to uncover the reasons behind this and identify potential solutions to revive the station". Currently, Harper City has only one functioning radio station, which is insufficient to meet the county's growing population.

"Your efforts and support are crucial in driving the restoration of the station. Let's collaborate to create a brighter future for Maryland County", the superintendent urged.

Superintendent Cole pointed out that misinterpretation of the Press about local leaders is bad and should change. Editing by Jonathan Browne