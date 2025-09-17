Liberia: Mass Action Looms

Outrage continues to mount against Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, J. Bryant McGill, who stands in the center of an alleged rape scandal involving a 14-year-old girl, daughter of a staff member at the Ministry.

In response, civil society groups, youth activists, and legal advocates have called for swift action, citing the seriousness of the allegation and Liberia's firm legal stance on sexual violence.

On Tuesday, scores of young activists from the Movement Against Rape and Sexual Gender-Based Violence (MARSGBV) staged a peaceful protest outside the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Paynesville, calling for justice. The group, primarily made of passionate young Liberians, gathered at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville, wearing red and black and holding placards with bold messages such as: "Say No to Rape;" "I Am a Child". "I Have a Future;" "Zip It."

Protest leader, Alsha Diollo, described the movement as a civil society-driven platform dedicated to defending rights of vulnerable women, girls, and children across Liberia. In a petition, the group expressed condemnation of the alleged actions of Deputy Minister McGill.

"The young people of Liberia strongly condemn the evil act of rape allegedly committed against a 14-year-old girl by Deputy Minister McGill. This is not just a crime, it is a deep betrayal of trust, dignity, and the very future of the nation's children."

"No one, regardless of position or power, should ever be allowed to exploit or destroy the innocence of a child. We are calling on the Government of Liberia to immediately dismiss the Minister and ensure that he faces full investigation under the law", the petition read.

The victim is the daughter of Christopher Davis, a Ministry employee. Davis filed a formal complaint after his daughter reported multiple encounters in which Deputy Minister McGill allegedly lured her into his office.

According to sources close to the case, the girl was intercepted while trying to board a motorcycle near the Ministry, visibly shaken, and reportedly disclosed that McGill had "tampered with her. A medical examination is said to have found evidence consistent with sexual assault.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched an investigation through its Women and Children Protection Section, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Division, and the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Unit. CCTV footage is reportedly being reviewed, and a social worker has been assigned to support the survivor.

Despite the evidence and legal provisions, McGill has not been arrested. Instead, he has requested a leave of absence, citing the need to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest in the ongoing investigation. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed forwarding this request to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's office.

Under Liberian law, rape is a non-bailable offense, and the lack of arrest has sparked widespread criticism. The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), a leading legal advocacy organization, issued a strong statement, demanding swift legal action.

"We are shocked by the failure to arrest Deputy Minister McGill amid such serious allegations," said Cllr. Philomena Williams, President of AFELL.

Anyone found interfering or attempting to broker a compromise will be held for obstruction of justice. The police must conduct a thorough and survivor-centered investigation, arrest the accused, and forward the case for prosecution."

The youth-led protestors emphasized that they would not be silenced and would escalate actions if justice is delayed.

Rape is a crime against humanity. It leaves scars that last a lifetime, the protesters' petition further read. As young people, they refuse to remain silent while the leaders abuse the very people they are meant to protect.

"We demand action. We demand accountability. We demand justice for every girl and woman in Liberia. The future of our country depends on protecting the dignity, safety, and rights of its children. This is not negotiable."

The group also issued a direct appeal to President Boakai, urging the President not to compromise this case. If justice is denied, they threaten to organize mass peaceful assemblies nationwide to demand the arrest and prosecution of Deputy Minister McGill. "Let justice not only serve the rich and powerful; it must also protect the poor and vulnerable", the protesting group emphasized.

With the case still under investigation, the government faces mounting pressure to act decisively. The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has called for swift action, emphasizing protection of the survivor and transparency throughout the legal process.

Meanwhile, civil society continues to closely monitor the situation. Advocacy groups have vowed to keep the pressure on until justice is served, not just for this survivor, but for all victims of sexual violence in Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne