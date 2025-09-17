Liberia: TotalEnergies & Liberia Ink Historic Oil Deal

In a historic step for Liberia's energy sector, the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) has signed four Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with global energy giant TotalEnergies for offshore Blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17, and LB-29 in the Liberian Basin.

Paris, September 17, 2025: The agreements, signed in Paris, will take effect upon endorsement by President Joseph N. Boakai and ratification by the National Legislature.

This deal marks Liberia's first upstream petroleum agreement in over a decade and represents one of the most significant foreign direct investments in the country's oil and gas industry since the early 2010s.

As one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, TotalEnergies' entry into Liberia is seen as a major vote of confidence in the nation's hydrocarbon potential, and a turning point for its dormant offshore petroleum program.

"The signing of these PSCs with TotalEnergies ends a decade-long pause on Liberia's offshore petroleum program, marks a positive turning point in the country's energy future, and stands as a vote of confidence in the reforms we have undertaken to attract responsible operators," said Marilyn T. Logan, Director General of the LPRA.

She added that the partnership promises more than resource development.

"It offers not only potential for resource development but also concrete opportunities for local capacity building, knowledge transfer, and sustainable growth for Liberia," Logan emphasized.

From the company's perspective, the move is a strategic one. With a global portfolio and decades of experience in deepwater exploration, TotalEnergies sees Liberia as a high-potential frontier.

"TotalEnergies is enthusiastic to be part of the resumption of exploration activities in offshore Liberia," said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies. "Entering these blocks aligns with our strategy of diversifying our Exploration portfolio in high-potential new oil-prone basins. These areas hold significant potential for prospects that have the potential for large-scale discoveries that lead to cost-effective, low-emission developments, leveraging the Company's proven expertise in deepwater operations."

The agreements stem from Liberia's 2024 Licensing Round, and are structured to meet global standards for transparency, environmental responsibility, and local participation. Each contract includes environmental and social safeguards, transparent revenue management mechanisms, and robust local content requirements.

The contracts are expected to reduce investment risk, raise Liberia's profile in international petroleum markets, and potentially catalyze further interest from global exploration firms.

As the independent regulator of Liberia's upstream petroleum sector, the LPRA is tasked with ensuring transparent, safe, and sustainable operations. The agency oversees licensing, compliance, and governance, aiming to maximize long-term value for both the Liberian people and international partners.