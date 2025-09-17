Liberia: Mira Gas Explosion Victims At Risk of Blindness, Amputations

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Executive Director, Ansu Dulleh, has disclosed that Survivors of the MIRA Gas oxygen tank explosion are facing the possibility of losing their eyesight or legs, while others are struggling to breathe due to severe third-degree burns.

By: Kruah Thompson

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, an explosion at MIRA Gas Company near Cemenco in the Freeport Community injured 21 people, including 20 men and one woman.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The injured survivors were rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and nearby clinics for urgent treatment. Still, one victim, Abraham Allajee, a Lebanese national, was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the others remain in critical condition.

Speaking at a MICAT weekly press briefing in Monrovia on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, NDMA Executive Director Ansu Dulleh stated that the agency had acted swiftly to assist the victims. Still, unfortunately, Allajee lost his life during the process.

"When we returned to check on the victims, doctors reported that most survivors were in critical condition, and we were not allowed to speak with them directly. However, we managed to speak with one patient, who provided a brief update on the situation at JFK Hospital."

According to him, most of the patients could not remember their names, and many were losing their senses.

After meeting with the patients, they consulted doctors at JFK, who revealed that most victims are at risk of losing their eyesight or limbs due to severe third-degree burns, while others are facing serious breathing difficulties.

However, he revealed that preliminary investigations conducted after the incident suggest that the explosion was caused by negligence.

According to him, the factory was designed for 10 people but had up to 40 workers on site at the time of the incident. "Some survivors told us that contributory negligence by company staff may have led to the disaster," he added. And due to this, the area has been quarantined and is being monitored by the Liberia National Police, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the NDMA safety department.

Dulleh also criticized the company's location, noting that hazardous industries should not operate near residential areas.

As a result, he said, the NDMA, in coordination with the EPA, plans to inspect similar facilities nationwide to prevent future incidents.

For his part, the Director of the National Fire Service of Liberia, Warsuwah Barvoul, also revealed that while some victims remain in critical condition, a joint team, led by their chief investigator, will continue to monitor the situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that, given current equipment limitations, emergency response teams are working diligently to manage such disasters effectively.

Barvoul called on the government to provide support and resources to help care for the injured.