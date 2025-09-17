Liberia: 3-Time Defeated Candidate Accepts Petition for 2029.

Maryland County — After citizens petitioned him recently in his absence to contest for the senate in 2029, Maryland County three times defeated candidate, Eric W. Giko, has officially accepted the petition.

Addressing reporters on Monday, September 15, 2023, at his home in Pleebo, Mr. Giko responded, "Fellow Marylanders, I speak to you today with deep humility and a heart full of gratitude."

"On August 25, 2025, citizens from across Harper, Pleebo, Karluway, and Barrobo Statutory Districts gathered in unity to petition me to contest the upcoming 2029 Senatorial Elections. Though I was not present at the time, the message was loud and clear -- and today, I am honored to respond: Yes, I accept your petition. I will contest."

He noted that this is not a declaration of victory, but a declaration of commitment, adding, "It is the beginning of a journey - one that can only succeed if we walk it together."

According to him, he has always maintained that he would never contest election again in the county after three trials, unless asked by the people themselves, saying "You have called and I am ready to serve. Not with promises of perfection, but with dedication, transparency, and a deep love for this land we all call home."

He noted that the citizens' petition is more than signatures on paper, as it is a reflection of their trust and a bold call for better representation, honest leadership, and real development.

"It tells me that the people of Maryland County are ready for a new chapter - one where our shared priorities take center stage. Now that I have accepted your call, I want to assure you that my focus on healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, education, sanitation, youth empowerment, and other key areas will only grow stronger."

Giko emphasized that he will continue to engage, advocate, and stand for the needs of his people not just in campaign season, but always.

He lauded organizers of the recent petition, for the courage and sleepless nights they had in believing in the future that can be built together. "It is very important to inform you that I cannot do this alone" he stressed.

He said the opportunity to lead the people of Maryland, is not about him, but the future they all want to see for their children and communities. "And so today, I call on every Marylanders, young and old, across every district and every background to join this movement. Let us unite. Let us organize. Let us strategize -- and together, let us make it happen."

Giko is a household name in Maryland politics, following his defeat in 2011 as a representative candidate and subsequent defeats in 2020 and 2023 as senatorial candidate, respectively. Editing by Jonathan Browne