Liberia: Public Works, World Bank Empower MCC

The Ministry of Public Works (MPW), in partnership with the World Bank through the Liberia Urban Resilience Project (LURP), handed over two critical pieces of equipment to the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to support its municipal solid waste operations.

The donated items include an LD36D Dozer and a 936 Excavator, with a combined market value of US$524,600.00. The donation represents a significant milestone in enhancing the MCC's solid waste management efforts, particularly at the Wein Town Landfill in Paynesville.

Established in 2005, the Wein Town disposal site remains Liberia's only sanitary landfill. However, limited operational capacity and frequent fire incidents in recent years have severely hindered waste disposal operations, undermining public health and sanitation efforts in Greater Monrovia.

Mr. Gabriel S. Flaboe, Sr., Project Coordinator of LURP/MIDP, provided an overview of the initiative. He recalled that earlier in February 2025, the MPW, with support from the World Bank, also donated 80 drums of 200-liter Class A fire suppression concentrate to assist in firefighting operations at the landfill.

These interventions are part of a broader urban management and capacity-building agenda under the Liberia Urban Resilience Project, which targets the cities of Monrovia, Paynesville, Buchanan, Gbarnga, and Ganta.

The handover ceremony was attended by Acting Public Works Minister Jocelia J. Taplah, Monrovia City Mayor John Charuck Siafa, and several stakeholders from the disaster and solid waste management sectors, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

The Liberia Urban Resilience Project is a six-year partnership between the Government of Liberia and the World Bank, aimed at improving urban planning, flood management, and climate resilience through transformative infrastructure and capacity-building efforts. With US$40 million in financing from the World Bank, the project focuses on improving flood resilience and access to basic services through drainage rehabilitation and community infrastructure upgrades.

Speaking on behalf of Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings, Acting Minister Taplah said the donation is more than just equipment, it reflects a commitment to advancing the President's development vision and the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which emphasizes Resilience, Sanitation, and Transformation.

"Strengthening municipal solid waste management at the Wein Town Landfill directly contributes to these priorities by protecting public health, preserving the environment, and ensuring urban resilience," she stated.

Minister Taplah added that while the donation of heavy-duty machinery is a critical step, sustainable waste management requires ongoing maintenance, accountability, and community participation. She made a passionate appeal to all residents to avoid dumping waste in streets and drains, stressing that "clean cities begin with responsible communities."

She officially handed over the equipment to the MCC, expressing confidence that it would be used effectively for the benefit of the people and to further the President's inclusive development goals.

In response, Monrovia City Mayor John Charuck Siafa expressed deep gratitude for what he described as essential support for operations at the Wein Town Landfill, noting that the site has long exceeded its designed capacity.

"We are struggling daily to spread and compact waste, as this is the only certified site for disposing of waste generated by the estimated 1.9 million people in Greater Monrovia, covering Monrovia and Paynesville," he stated.

Mayor Siafa emphasized the critical importance of the donated equipment, adding that it would significantly enhance the MCC's ability to manage waste effectively.

A representative from the Aid Management Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) described the donation as another key milestone in collective efforts to improve solid waste management and strengthen urban resilience.

"This turnover is not just about handing over machines; it's about building institutional capacity, ensuring better service delivery, and promoting a healthier and cleaner environment for our people," the representative said.

As the new equipment begins operation, stakeholders express hope that it will have a meaningful impact in addressing the mounting challenges of waste management and improving the quality of life in communities across Greater Monrovia.