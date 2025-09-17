Nigeria: Lagos Island Records Another Fire Outbreak

Another fire incident was recorded at Lagos Island hours after Afriland Tower, housing different companies and a bank, got engulfed by fire.

This time around it was Emab Plaza, a four-storey building located behind Mandilas, that was affected.

The blaze, reported to authorities at about 7:23 p.m., broke out on the fourth floor of the building located on Taiwo Street, Lagos Island.

The fire reportedly spread to adjoining apartments, sending thick smoke billowing from the upper levels.

Eyewitnesses said portions of neighbouring structures were also affected before firefighters were able to contain the flames.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident in an official statement.

Deputy Controller-General Olajide Ogabi said the service received the alert at 19:23 hours and immediately dispatched fire crews from the Ebute Elefun and Oniru stations.

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to a fire outbreak at a four-storey building, with the blaze reported from the fourth floor of Emab Plaza, located behind Mandilas, Taiwo Street, Lagos Island. The incident was reported at 19:23 hours, prompting immediate dispatch of fire crews from the Ebute Elefun and Oniru Fire Stations. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," Ogabi stated.

As of 10 p.m., Ogabi confirmed that rescue operations were still ongoing. No casualties had been officially reported at press time.