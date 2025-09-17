Nigeria: NAHCON Clears 2025 Refunds to States, Urges Early Hajj 2026 Registration

NAHCON said the 19 states that requested reconciliation of pilgrims' Hajj fare refunds have been duly settled.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed that all issues relating to pilgrims' refunds from the 2025 Hajj have been fully reconciled and settled.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the commission's Principal Information Officer, Shafii Mohammed, NAHCON dismissed reports alleging that preparations for the 2026 Hajj were being slowed down due to unresolved matters from the 2025 operational accounts.

He also emphasised the importance of early payment of the 2026 Hajj fares, saying this is in line with the operational calendar of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

NAHCON Clarifies 2025 Hajj Account Reconciliation, Urges Early Payment for 2026

The Commission confirmed this through Deputy Director of Finance and Accounts, Alhaji Rabiu Na'Allah, who stressed that NAHCON has settled all matters relating to pilgrims' refunds from the 2025 Hajj, and that the reconciliation on Wednesday, 10th September 2025, had been fully reconciled.

According to him, 19 States that requested reconciliation of pilgrims' Hajj fare refunds have been duly settled. He added that refunds from previous years have also been cleared, except in cases where some States are yet to formally initiate reconciliation with the Commission.

With the matter resolved, NAHCON is shifting focus to preparations for the 2026 Hajj. The Commission emphasised the importance of early payment of Hajj fares, which is in line with the operational calendar of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Commission said timely remittance will ensure Nigeria secures essential services in Makkah, Madinah, and the Mashā'ir, safeguard Nigeria's full participation in next year's pilgrimage, and guarantee improved comfort and dignity for pilgrims.

NAHCON, therefore, called on State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, and Licensed Tour Operators to remit Hajj fares promptly to avoid last-minute challenges.