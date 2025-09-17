Ghana: Police Fires Warning Shots to Disperse Rioting Tatu Students

POLICE in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, on Tuesday fired warning shots to disperse protesting students of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU).

The action, according to the police, was to prevent the demonstrators from destroying university property.

The students were protesting what they described as unfair fee hikes and mismanagement by the university authorities.

President of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), TaTU Chapter, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiwu Inusah, said management had failed to address the development needs of the institution.

He explained that the demonstration aimed at ensuring improved welfare and investment in infrastructure.

According to him, both GRASAG and the Students' Representative Council (SRC) had raised concerns about systemic neglect, alleged misapplication of funds, and unjustified fee increases.

He stressed that these actions contravened the principles of equity, accountability, and quality education as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

Citing Article 25(1) of the Constitution, Alhaji Inusah indicated that the right to education includes quality learning in a conducive environment.

He also referenced the Technical Universities Act, 2016 (Act 922), which obliges institutions such as TaTU to provide accessible and practical technical education--obligations he said were being undermined.

He lamented poor sanitation despite sanitation fees, delayed issuance of certificates for graduates, and other welfare challenges.

He called on the Minister of Education to order an independent probe and forensic audit into TaTU's finances, and to suspend any fee increments until the issues are resolved.