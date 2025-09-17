Ghana: New Legon Landguard Rampage ...Police Arrest Key Suspect

17 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By CLIFF EKUFUL

The police have arrested one suspect in connection with landguard activities in New Legon, following a sting operation in the area on Monday.

The suspect, Aaron Laryea Otoo, who is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind activities of Vandam and his group in the area was arrested on site while leading a group of landguards in operation.

A source, who corroborated the incident to The Ghanaian Times via telephone yesterday, said the arrest of the suspect marked a major breakthrough in the fight against landguards and other vigilante activities in the area.

He said the operation, which led to his arrest, was a joint operation undertaken by selected personnel from the national police headquarters and the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the service for a very long time and his arrest was a welcoming news.

He stated that a lot of complaints had been lodged against him and his other accomplices at both the headquarters and regional commander.

Mr Otoo is linked to some landguards who attacked residents and estate developers at New Legon in the Adentan Municipality of Greater Accra and subjected some of them to severe beatings and manhandling last Thursday.

The attacks were led by one Vandam, a known landguard in the area.

It was reported that the hoodlums apart from assaulting people perceived to be standing in their way also destroyed some properties, including fence walls, working tools and water storage tanks.

One of their victims, a mason, whose name was given as Richard Korley, suffered severe fracture on his left rib and had to be rushed to hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

The suspect, Aaron Laryea Otoo, is alleged to have Ebenezer Quaye Kumah, and Okley as his accomplices.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.