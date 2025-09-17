Ghana: New Legon Landguard Rampage ...Police Arrest Key Suspect

The police have arrested one suspect in connection with landguard activities in New Legon, following a sting operation in the area on Monday.

The suspect, Aaron Laryea Otoo, who is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind activities of Vandam and his group in the area was arrested on site while leading a group of landguards in operation.

A source, who corroborated the incident to The Ghanaian Times via telephone yesterday, said the arrest of the suspect marked a major breakthrough in the fight against landguards and other vigilante activities in the area.

He said the operation, which led to his arrest, was a joint operation undertaken by selected personnel from the national police headquarters and the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the service for a very long time and his arrest was a welcoming news.

He stated that a lot of complaints had been lodged against him and his other accomplices at both the headquarters and regional commander.

Mr Otoo is linked to some landguards who attacked residents and estate developers at New Legon in the Adentan Municipality of Greater Accra and subjected some of them to severe beatings and manhandling last Thursday.

The attacks were led by one Vandam, a known landguard in the area.

It was reported that the hoodlums apart from assaulting people perceived to be standing in their way also destroyed some properties, including fence walls, working tools and water storage tanks.

One of their victims, a mason, whose name was given as Richard Korley, suffered severe fracture on his left rib and had to be rushed to hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

The suspect, Aaron Laryea Otoo, is alleged to have Ebenezer Quaye Kumah, and Okley as his accomplices.