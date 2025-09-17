Ghana: Empowering Women - First National Bank Introduces 'Helping Every Woman Rise'

First National Bank(FNB) Ghana has announced the launch of Helping Every Woman Rise (H.E.R.), a dedicated service designed to provide tailored financial solutions and holistic support to women.

The H.E.R. initiative reaffirms the bank's long-standing commitment to help improve lives by delivering relevant, impactful, and inclusive financial services.

The Executive Director and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at FNB, Sylvia Inkoom, explained that this special service package is built on the belief that banking should go beyond transactions.

"We are excited to launch Helping Every Woman Rise because we truly believe in the power of women to transform our communities and economy. Helping Every Woman Rise is a movement to empower women in business, family, community, and personal development," she said.

She added that H.E.R. was conceived with a clear vision: to help women with more than banking. It represents empowerment, progress, and lasting impact. "At First National Bank, we recognise that women are the backbone of families, the driving force behind SMEs, and central to the fabric of thriving communities. Yet, many face unique barriers in accessing tailored financial services."

With the launch of H.E.R., First National Bank steps in as a committed partner in every woman's journey, offering solutions that reflect her ambitions, respond to her realities, and support her rise.

H.E.R. banking is designed to support women entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders through an array of custom-built financial products and services like a personal or business account that empowers women-led SMEs to start, run, and grow their finances and businesses efficiently, home financing deals to help them achieve homeownership with greater affordability and flexibility with tailored insurance solutions designed to provide peace of mind for women in business and family life, ensuring protection against life's uncertainties.

Eligible women entrepreneurs can also access overdrafts and term loans through a pre-approved system and facilities for women in agri-business.

H.E.R. is not just about finance. It's about holistic empowerment that ensures that Ghanaian women benefit from a network of expertise, experience, and support. "The offerings are so unique that we have put in unique measures to make them accessible to every woman. We have special H.E.R. heroes at all our branches to assist customers in choosing from the wide array of service benefits that fit their complete personal, family or business banking needs".

"H.E.R. is our way of saying: We see you, we hear you, and we are here to help you rise. Whether you're a business owner, a farmer, a professional, or a mother, H.E.R. is built around your aspirations", she concluded.