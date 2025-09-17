Ghana: Togbe Afede XIV Urges Women to Support Govt Efforts to Empower Them

17 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By SAMUEL AGBEWODE

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on women to support efforts being made by government and civil society groups to empower them to occupy responsible leadership positions in the country.

Togbe Afede said struggles being made to allow women to take up leadership positions to promote gender equality in the country, would become meaningless unless women take the necessary steps to support themselves by showing interest in leadership before they could attract the general support of the public.

The Paramount Chief made the call at Women Day celebration over the weekend in Ho, as part of activities marking the 2025 "Teza" (yam festival) celebration on the theme: "Empowering Women for Inclusive Development", which was attended mostly by women in leadership positions in private and state institutions and female students.

Togbe Afede noted that it was rather surprising that while attempts were made to support women particularly to assume leadership positions, the same women turned out to be their own enemies as they put impediment on their way towards development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He said it was important for Ghanaians to recognise the unique roles that women played in national development, appreciate and support activities that would permit women to perform their distinctive duties better to enhance development.

According to the Paramount Chief, women were noted to be good managers of the home, and cherished values like truth, honesty, love and most of the time were less involved in corrupt practices.

Togbe Afede said statistics showed that women formed a larger part of the population, therefore they should use their dominance in terms of numbers to impact positively at leadership positions by assisting each other to rise up to appreciable positions like assembly members, members of parliament among others.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, said women continued to suffer marginalisation in society.

She said some traditional practices continued to militate against the growth of women and called on traditional authorities to remove outdated cultural practices, which did not promote development of women.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.