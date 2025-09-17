Ghana: Musical Concert Held to Commemorate 126th Anniversary of Dr Ephraim Amu

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has described the late Dr Ephraim Amu as a towering symbol of Ghanaian nationhood, pan-Africanism, and cultural pride.

She said Dr Amu is "more than just a nationalist," calling him a "National Institution" whose life and work embodied the Ghanaian spirit and identity long before the nation attained independence.

Ephraim Amu is the composer of Ghana's national anthem, "Y3n Ara Asaase Ni," which he did in 1929.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at a musical concert to commemorate the 126th anniversary of the birth of Dr Amu in Accra on Saturday, Mrs Gomashie "espoused the true values of nationhood self-sacrifice, honesty, integrity, hard work, and dedication to duty."

Related Articles

The commemorative concert, organised by the Ephraim Amu Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, featured performances of some of Amu's most iconic patriotic compositions such as "Yen Ara Asaase Ni."

"His music was not just art; it was a roadmap to building a united, morally upright, and culturally grounded Ghana," the Minister said.

She also emphasised Amu's early advocacy for unity across ethnic and linguistic divides, highlighting his efforts to learn and use multiple Ghanaian languages as a means of fostering national cohesion.

The Minister called on scholars and young Ghanaians to revisit Amu's vision of nationhood, particularly his belief in holistic education that trains "the head, hand and heart."

She mentioned his song 'Tiri ne nsa ne koma' as a representation of that philosophy, urging a renewed focus on education that builds spiritual, moral, and physical strength.

Mrs Gomashie thanked Ephraim Amu Foundation for preserving the composer's legacy and partnering with the Ministry in organising the celebration.

"Today, as we celebrate his birthday, we are not just recounting history we are reclaiming a vision," she said.

Dr Ephraim Amu, born on September 13, 1899, was a renowned composer, teacher, and cultural icon whose works continue to influence Ghana's music, education, and national identity.