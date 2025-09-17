Ghana/Tunisia: Ghanaian Referees for CAF Confeded. Cup Clash Between Stade Tunisien, Asc Snim

Four Ghanaian match officials have been appointed to handle the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary-round clash between Stade Tunisien of Tunisia and ASC Snim De Nouadhibou of Mauritania on Saturday.

FIFA referee, Reginald Collins Amoah, will take charge as the centre referee, supported by assistant referees, Paul Kodzo Atimaka, who steps in for Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Seth Abletor. Bless Yao Serlom will serve as the fourth official.

The Confederation of African Football has also appointed a Moroccan duo, Yahya Hadqa as Referee Assessor and Jamal Kaaouachi as Match Commissioner.

Stade Tunisien will host ASC Snim De Nouadhibou in the first preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

In a another development, two Ghanaian referees, Selorm Yao Bless and Theophilus Akugree, have been appointed as match officials for the upcoming WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Bless will serve as a centre referee, while Akugree has been named an assistant referee.

They are part of a select group of eight referees and eight assistant referees chosen by the West African Football Union (WAFU) to officiate at the youth tournament.

The competition will take place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, where the region's top U17 teams will battle for qualification to the continental finals.