Ghana: Tagoe Marks Comeback With Win, Eyes World Title Shot

Former national champion, Emmanuel 'Gameboy' Tagoe, (34-2-0) is eying a swift return to the ring after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus.

At the age of 36, Tagoe, who refers to himself as 'Ghana's boxing pride' is deemed to have outlived his glory days in the sport, attracting several interpretations over the intended comeback by his critics.

To address this school of thought, he has been articulate on social media in recent times, expressing his ability to dominate again at where he feels was a prime age.

And to give meaning to the comeback local boxing fans wait to see what comes out of it, the 'Gameboy' has gone beyond an intense training and gym work to take his first comeback fight.

On August 31 at the Border School Park, Ceps Park in Accra, Tagoe recorded his first win after the return, beating Ivorian challenger, Modibo Keita, in a 10-round super lightweight contest.

Despite being away for that period -over three years, Tagoe showed some ring rustiness but his signature speed, ring generalship, and resilience was not absent as the fight progresses.

It came as little surprise when he secured a decisive victory to reactivate his professional record and set another audacious agenda of getting a world title shot.

Head Coach of Team Tagoe, Edward Arthur Otu, has since explained that Tagoe's comeback was not a fluke but a real mission to prove his critics wrong and show that he has a lot under his sleeves.

"The first fight wasn't just about winning; it's about proving that his time away from the ring has not affected his edge. You can see from the opening bell that he controlled the pace and landed beautiful combinations."

This, Coach Otu mentioned, demonstrates the kind of composure that only comes from years of experience.

According to the coach, the comeback bout serves as a strategic move to shake off the ring rust and prepare for bigger challenges ahead.

Moreover, he disclosed that the team was working to pitch base in the USA where discussion has commenced on a promotional agreement with SBI and also expected to land a few fights, all aimed at getting a world title shot.

Tagoe's technical team is made up of Coach Edward Arthur Otu, Emmanuel Adu Tutu and Muhammad Majeeb.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

