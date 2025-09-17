Nigeria: Jigawa Gov Salutes Gumel On Appointment As Chairperson of Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund

17 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Governor Umar Namadi, on behalf of the Government and people of Jigawa State has extended his congratulations to Farouk Mohammed Gumel, on his recent appointment as the Chairman of Botswana's Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The governor described the appointment as a testament to Gumel's exceptional leadership qualities, professionalism, and vast experience in finance, agriculture, and global investment management.

Mr Namadi stated that Mr Farouk Gumel's rise to this historic position further reflects the strong values of integrity, excellence, and dedication to work for which Jigawa State is widely respected, affirming that this recognition brings honour not only to Jigawa State but also to Nigeria and the African continent at large.

"As a state, we are greatly proud of this global recognition bestowed on our son. His appointment is a reminder of the great potential that Jigawa continues to nurture and offer to the world. We are confident that he will excel in steering Botswana's Sovereign Wealth Fund towards sustainable growth and prosperity," the governor said.

The governor also pledged the full support, prayers, and solidarity of the government and people of Jigawa State to Mr Gumel as he embarks on this important responsibility.

"Jigawa State salutes his achievement and wishes him success, wisdom, and strength in this noble assignment," the governor remarked while further hailing him as a worthy son of the state.

