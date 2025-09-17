Liberia: Is the National Investment Commission Asleep At the Wheel?

Economic indicators are looking good on paper. Inflation has fallen from 13.1% in February 2025 to 7.4% in July, according to the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL). The Liberian dollar has strengthened against the U.S. dollar. On the surface, these figures signal stability and relief.

Yet for the average market woman in Red Light, or the mother struggling to stretch a gallon of gas in Gbarpolu, nothing feels different. Prices remain stubbornly high, despite the exchange rate drop.

This is where reality collides with theory. Senator Amara Konneh is right: markets in Liberia resist price drops. Economists call it "price stickiness." Prices go up like a rocket but come down like a feather. Vendors, uncertain whether the stronger Liberian dollar will last, hesitate to lower their goods.

Importers, still clearing older inventory purchased at higher rates, cannot afford to cut prices without losing money. And structural issues--bad roads, high transport costs, dependence on imports--layer additional pressure. The result is that even as the exchange rate shifts, consumers remain suffocated.

But beneath this short-term market inertia lies a bigger, more uncomfortable truth. The lag between macroeconomic gains and consumer relief reveals a deeper failure: Liberia has not built the kind of resilient, diversified economy that can absorb shocks and translate improvements into lasting benefits. The National Investment Commission (NIC), the agency charged with driving investment and industrial growth, should be leading the charge. Instead, one wonders: is the NIC asleep?

Where is the strategy to incentivize investment in domestic production of basic commodities like rice, cement, or even petroleum storage and distribution? Where is the roadmap to gradually reduce Liberia's overdependence on imports so that every dip in the exchange rate does not become a tug-of-war at the market? Where is the push to support agro-processing, manufacturing, and value addition, so that Liberians are not forever hostages to external supply chains?

For too long, Liberia has equated "investment" with concessions that strip resources and export raw materials. Real investment should mean building industries that meet local demand, stabilize prices, and create jobs. But instead of positioning itself as the engine for such reforms, the NIC has gone quiet at a time when its voice is most needed.

Senator Konneh's field surveys from Gbarpolu, Bomi, and Cape Mount show the gap between statistics and lived experience. A 25kg bag of rice still sells for over L$5,000 in some rural markets, far above the target US$14 equivalent promised by the administration. A gallon of gas is still more than L$1,000 in certain places, despite the currency strengthening. Cement and other building materials remain high, discouraging construction and investment. These are not minor inconveniences. They are barriers to growth and daily reminders to Liberians that the system is not working for them.

Yes, the Central Bank is doing its part with tight monetary policy. But monetary stability alone cannot change structural realities. That requires investment. It requires the NIC to actively court investors who are willing to partner with Liberians to build factories, storage facilities, processing plants, and transport solutions. It requires the NIC to work with the Ministries of Commerce and Finance to develop policies that reward innovation and local production rather than overtaxing existing players.

And crucially, it requires the NIC to rebuild confidence. Investors--whether Liberian entrepreneurs returning from abroad or foreign firms considering Liberia--need to believe that the rules will not change overnight, as they have in the petroleum sector. They need to see that Liberia is not just stable on paper but serious about predictable, business-friendly policies that protect capital while delivering for the people.

So far, that clarity is missing. And without it, the gap between macroeconomic numbers and market realities will only widen.

The NIC cannot remain a sleeping giant. It must wake up and help translate stability into prosperity. This means designing bold strategies for investment in critical commodities, creating incentives for agro-processing and light manufacturing, and ensuring that investors--both local and foreign--see Liberia as a place where their capital is safe and productive.

Otherwise, Liberians will continue to ask a painful question: if inflation is down and the dollar is stronger, why is my life still so hard?

The answer lies not just in monetary charts but in the country's investment choices. And if the NIC does not step up, then we are doomed to repeat the cycle of "paper growth, empty pockets."