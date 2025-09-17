Nigeria: Nass Committee On N-Cares Visits Gov Radda, Praises Katsina's Social Protection Programme

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Tuesday received members of the National Assembly committee on NG-CARES, development partners, and stakeholders at the Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Katsina. The visit followed the successful conclusion of the two-day NG-CARES National Retreat held in Katsina.

Governor Radda expressed his gratitude to the committee for choosing Katsina as the host state, emphasising that the event highlights the state's commitment to social protection and sends a strong message across Nigeria. He also acknowledged the presence of National Assembly members and commended the NG-CARES Committee for their professionalism and unwavering dedication.

"I am truly impressed by the commitment of the NG-CARES Committee under the leadership of the chairman and deputy chair. Your work honors Katsina, and we deeply appreciate the efforts of the National Office of NG-CARES," Governor Radda said. He wished the committee members a safe journey home and reaffirmed his administration's support for initiatives that empower communities and strengthen social protection systems nationwide.

Earlier, Abubakar Yahya Kusada, Chairman of the House Committee on NG-CARES, lauded Governor Radda's achievements across multiple sectors, highlighting how Katsina citizens directly benefit from his programmes. He noted key milestones under KT-CARES 1.0, including improvements in education, poverty reduction, rural electrification, micro-business support, and peacebuilding efforts.

He also commended Katsina for being the only state to allocate ₦10 million monthly to each ward, ensuring that rural development translates into tangible improvements for citizens. Deputy Chairman of the committee, Dennis Nnamdi Agbo further praised Governor Radda's leadership, noting his ability to deliver meaningful results while skillfully navigating the political landscape.

He described the retreat as a first for the NG-CARES House Committee, providing lawmakers with a unique opportunity to engage directly with programme operators and strategize for sustainable development.