Nigeria: Champions League - Ademola Lookman Left Out Again As Atalanta Face PSG Test

Lookman was one of five Atalanta players who missed training on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Paris, and reports confirm Juric's decision to exclude him for a fourth consecutive game this season

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has once again left Nigeria international Ademola Lookman out of his matchday squad, this time for their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group opener against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

Lookman was one of five Atalanta players who missed training on Tuesday before the trip to Paris, and reports from TMW confirm Juric's decision to exclude him for a fourth consecutive game this season.

The winger, who has not played for Atalanta since the end of the 2024/25 campaign, was already dropped for their opening three Serie A fixtures.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His continued absence is rooted in a failed summer exit, with Juric insisting he will not force the player back into action.

"I will not beg anyone to play," the coach bluntly declared last week, following Lookman's return from a strong international break with Nigeria.

Club stands firm on principles

Atalanta director Luca Percassi publicly backed Juric's stance on Sunday, stressing that commitment to the shirt outweighs individual talent.

"I don't have much to add to what the coach already said. Obviously, we are in total agreement with his comments. We know how important Lookman is for Atalanta, but the club has some very basic principles, which need players who are ready to give 100 per cent for this jersey and totally concentrated on our cause, because every game is difficult," Percassi told DAZN Italia.

Despite his reputation as one of Atalanta's most decisive attackers, Lookman's future at the club remains uncertain. During the summer window, Atalanta were only prepared to sanction his exit for a permanent transfer valued at €50 million. Inter Milan's approach fell short, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were also linked but failed to complete a deal before the September 12 deadline.

That leaves Lookman with no option but to remain in Bergamo at least until January.

Injuries pile up for Atalanta

Lookman's omission adds to Atalanta's list of absentees for their Champions League test. Midfield anchor Ederson, striker Gianluca Scamacca, and defenders Sead Kolašinac and Mitchel Bakker are all ruled out through injury.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Juric, however, will take encouragement from his side's first win of the season, a 4-1 mauling of Lecce on Sunday, after opening Serie A with frustrating draws against Pisa and Parma.

A Super Eagle in limbo

For Lookman, the contrast could not be sharper. Only 8 days ago, the 27-year-old impressed in Nigeria colours during the international window, yet back in Italy, his club situation remains frozen. With Juric firm on discipline and the board resolute on valuation, the forward is effectively in limbo until the January window reopens.

For now, Atalanta march into Paris without one of their brightest talents, and Lookman faces a defining test of patience, form, and loyalty in a season where his future hangs in the balance.