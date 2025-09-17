Gambia: Institutional Impasse in the Gambia

editorial

Never in the history of the country has such an institutional impasse occurred where a ministry has had its minister moved and still remain unoccupied while the office of the most important institution to ensure transparency and accountability in running the state is unsaddled with leadership dispute.

The whole nation appears to be at a standstill, watching what is to happen next because of how the government proceeded to engage in cabinet reshuffle. Will it accept its mistakes and missteps and walk backwards and contemplate before taking the next step. This would of course be the wise thing to do. The unwise thing to do is to strive, by all means, to assert and maintain the wrong steps, regardless of the cost.

Foroyaa is closely watching the situation to determine where the current government is leading the country. It is hoped that it will listen to wise counsel and do what is right in the face of genuine opinion. Reasonable and justifiable actions are expected of a government that wants credibility.

The litmus test whether Gambia has strong institutions that submit themselves to oversight and provide checks and balances to prevent misrule is before the nation. It is not force that ought to protect the Auditor General. It is the Constitution and those empowered to enforce its provisions who should show the might of the law to prove to all Gambians and the world that the rule of law prevails in the Gambia. If the country fails the litmus test, we will become a pariah nation.